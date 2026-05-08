Located high above the coastline of Nusa Penida, Amok Sunset Restaurant & Bar has established itself as one of the island’s most sought-after sunset destinations. Here, panoramic ocean views meet elevated yet relaxed dining, framed by a striking blend of contemporary bamboo architecture and subtle Balinese design influences.

Designed as both a lifestyle and dining destination, Amok Sunset Restaurant & Bar invites guests to linger from day to dusk. Infinity pools and ocean-facing sun loungers set the tone for a leisurely afternoon, where the horizon becomes the backdrop to a quintessential island sunset. This seamless integration of poolside relaxation and dining is part of what sets the venue apart.

The menu presents a well-rounded selection of international favourites, from freshly grilled seafood and premium cuts to Asian-inspired comfort dishes and artisanal pizzas – ideal for sharing over long, unhurried meals. Complementing this is a vibrant beverage programme, featuring cocktails, signature creations, fine wines, and refreshing island blends, all crafted to enhance the sunset experience.

As golden hour approaches, the atmosphere shifts into something more dynamic, drawing guests in for what has become a signature sunset ritual. Due to its popularity, reservations are highly recommended, particularly during busy hours between 5 PM and 7 PM.

With added convenience such as shuttle services within the Sakti area, and tailored event offerings for private celebrations, Amok Sunset Restaurant & Bar continues to define laid-back sophistication – an essential stop on any Nusa Penida itinerary.

Open daily from 11 AM to 11 PM.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 823 3555 5016 or visit amoksunset.com

Amok Sunset Restaurant & Bar

Gamat Bay, Sakti, Nusa Penida, Klungkung Regency, Bali 80771

+62 823 3555 5016

@amok.sunset

amoksunset.com