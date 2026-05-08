Amok Sunset Bar & Restaurant - Aerial

Located high above the coastline of Nusa Penida, Amok Sunset Restaurant & Bar has established itself as one of the island’s most sought-after sunset destinations. Here, panoramic ocean views meet elevated yet relaxed dining, framed by a striking blend of contemporary bamboo architecture and subtle Balinese design influences.

Designed as both a lifestyle and dining destination, Amok Sunset Restaurant & Bar invites guests to linger from day to dusk. Infinity pools and ocean-facing sun loungers set the tone for a leisurely afternoon, where the horizon becomes the backdrop to a quintessential island sunset. This seamless integration of poolside relaxation and dining is part of what sets the venue apart.

The menu presents a well-rounded selection of international favourites, from freshly grilled seafood and premium cuts to Asian-inspired comfort dishes and artisanal pizzas – ideal for sharing over long, unhurried meals. Complementing this is a vibrant beverage programme, featuring cocktails, signature creations, fine wines, and refreshing island blends, all crafted to enhance the sunset experience.

Amok Sunset Bar & Restaurant - SUNSET PICNIC
Amok Sunset Bar & Restaurant - INFINITY BAR
ASBR - INFINITY POOL

As golden hour approaches, the atmosphere shifts into something more dynamic, drawing guests in for what has become a signature sunset ritual. Due to its popularity, reservations are highly recommended, particularly during busy hours between 5 PM and 7 PM.

With added convenience such as shuttle services within the Sakti area, and tailored event offerings for private celebrations, Amok Sunset Restaurant & Bar continues to define laid-back sophistication – an essential stop on any Nusa Penida itinerary.

Open daily from 11 AM to 11 PM.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 823 3555 5016 or visit amoksunset.com

Amok Sunset Restaurant & Bar
Gamat Bay, Sakti, Nusa Penida, Klungkung Regency, Bali 80771
+62 823 3555 5016
@amok.sunset
amoksunset.com

NOW Bali Editorial Team

NOW Bali Editorial Team

This article has been written or uploaded by NOW! Bali's in-house editorial team.

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