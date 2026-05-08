Since its establishment in 2002, Bali Zoo has become a favourite destination for both domestic and international visitors. As the island’s first zoological park, Bali Zoo offers immersive and educational experiences, inviting guests to encounter and learn about rare and exotic animals through a series of engaging programmes.

We invite you to discover the park from the moment it opens until it closes. From an insightful, up-close encounter with its largest animals to a unique brunch alongside its sociable capybaras, and a full exploration of its expansive grounds – experience Bali Zoo to the fullest.

Interactive Encounters with Gentle Giants

Begin your full-day adventure early with the newly launched Elephant Explorer. This immersive programme introduces guests to the world of these gentle giants through guided observation, education, and close encounters in a naturalistic setting.

Home to 14 elephants, Bali Zoo continues its dedication to the conservation and long-term care of these remarkable mammals. The successful birth of two male elephant calves reflects its ongoing commitment to providing a safe and supportive environment where elephants can thrive.

Designed for those seeking to disconnect from digital fatigue and reconnect with nature, this programme delivers a mindful way to experience wildlife. Visitors are encouraged to slow down, observe, and appreciate the animals in a calm and respectful environment.

Before boarding the ranger car, guests are briefed on safety guidelines to ensure the well-being of both visitors and animals. The open-air vehicle then journeys across the elephants’ lush habitat, offering a comfortable and immersive way to explore.

Within this expansive environment, visitors can observe the elephants during their bathing routines and watch them enjoy time in the pools. The experience continues with a guided walk behind the elephants to a lodge-style café, where refreshments await. Here, experienced mahouts share deeper insights into each elephant’s personality, diet, and behaviour. Guests are also invited to assist in preparing and participate in feeding sessions.

Available daily from 10 AM to 3.30 PM, the Elephant Explorer programme is offered at a special introductory rate until 30 June 2026, priced at IDR 1,350,000 per adult and IDR 945,000 per child. The experience includes a welcome drink, guided ranger tour, elephant encounters, feeding sessions, refreshments, merchandise, and zoo admission. With this new programme, Bali Zoo continues to evolve its visitor experiences, offering a more thoughtful way to connect with wildlife through understanding, respect, and care.

Immersive Brunch with the Resident Capybaras

After your morning adventure, take a moment to refuel before continuing your exploration of the park. Head to Capy Café, where brunch takes on a uniquely charming twist.

The Brunch with Capybara programme offers the island’s first dining experience alongside these gentle, sociable creatures. Guests can enjoy a selection of comforting dishes and refreshments while interacting with one of the world’s most relaxed and endearing animals.

Designed as a slow-paced, feel-good experience, the setting encourages visitors to unwind while spending quality time with the zoo’s calmest residents. Known for their friendly temperament and social nature, the capybaras have quickly become a favourite among visitors of all ages.

This experience pairs a laid-back dining atmosphere with intimate animal interaction, allowing guests to hand-feed the capybaras their favourite treats under the careful supervision of Bali Zoo’s professional animal care team, ensuring the animals’ comfort and well-being at all times.

The package includes one selected meal, one beverage, and full zoo admission. Available in two daily sessions (9.30 AM – 11 AM and 11 AM – 12.30 PM), the programme is priced at IDR 750,000 per adult and IDR 525,000 per child.

For those who prefer a more focused interaction, the Capybara Connection programme offers a dedicated encounter without the dining component. Available in three sessions (1 PM – 2 PM, 2 PM – 3 PM, and 3 PM – 4 PM), this experience is priced at IDR 605,000 per adult and IDR 430,000 per child.

Exploring the Expansive Park

Spanning more than 12 hectares of lush tropical landscape, Bali Zoo is home to over 600 animals across more than 65 species. From birds, hyenas, and crocodiles to Komodo dragons, lemurs, bears, meerkats, tigers, lions, and zebras, the park offers a diverse wildlife experience across its various zones, including the aviary, African savanna, Kampung Sumatra, Gibbon Island, and more.

Visitors can enjoy a range of daily programmes, from animal encounters and feeding sessions to educational presentations. For a more exclusive perspective, the zoo also offers its signature Behind Closed Doors experience.

Behind Closed Doors offers an immersive experience that provides a fresh perspective on Bali Zoo’s animal habitats. Available daily from 4 PM to 6 PM, this programme provides behind-the-scenes access as the zoo transitions into a tranquil evening setting. Guests can enjoy guided tours, unique animal encounters, and insights into nocturnal behaviours, all while exploring the park in a more intimate atmosphere.

Highlights include up-close interactions with iconic animals such as orangutans and elephants, exclusive access to behind-the-scenes areas, and light refreshments served amidst the serene surroundings. The experience offers a deeper understanding of the zoo’s conservation efforts and the daily rhythms of its animal residents.

Whether you choose to spend a few hours or dedicate an entire day, Bali Zoo presents a thoughtfully curated journey that goes beyond traditional wildlife encounters. Each programme is designed not only to entertain, but to foster a deeper appreciation of the animal kingdom and the importance of observation. As the day draws to a close and the park settles into its evening calm, visitors leave with more than just memories – but a renewed connection to nature and the living world that Bali Zoo continues to protect and celebrate.

For more information, please contact +62 361 294 357 or visit bali-zoo.com

Bali Zoo

Jl. Raya Singapadu, Singapadu, Kec. Sukawati

+62 361 294 357

@balizoo

bali-zoo.com