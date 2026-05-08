At AYANA Komodo Waecicu Beach, discovery extends far beyond the shoreline. Positioned as the gateway to Komodo National Park, the resort curates immersive ocean experiences. Among these, a guided snorkelling journey to Manta Point stands out as a truly unforgettable highlight.

Widely regarded as one of Indonesia’s premier marine sites, Manta Point offers the rare opportunity to encounter the graceful manta ray in its natural habitat. Both reef and giant oceanic mantas frequent these waters, drawn by nutrient-rich currents that support an abundance of marine life. A defining spectacle here is the presence of natural “cleaning stations,” where manta rays glide over coral formations while smaller fish, such as wrasse and butterflyfish, gently remove parasites. Observed from a respectful distance, this intricate interaction reveals the delicate rhythms of the underwater ecosystem.

AYANA Komodo’s Full-Day Island Hopping Tour brings guests to this remarkable site under the guidance of certified professionals, ensuring both safety and environmental responsibility. Each excursion is thoughtfully designed to minimise impact while maximising the experience, allowing guests to witness these gentle giants in a calm and considered manner.

Beyond the water, the resort’s Marine Biology Center offers further engagement through coral restoration programmes and educational sessions led by a resident marine biologist. These initiatives reflect a broader commitment to conservation and community. Seamlessly blending adventure with insight, AYANA Komodo presents a refined approach to exploration, where luxury is defined not only by comfort but by meaningful, lasting connections to the natural world.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3820 2288 or visit ayana.com/labuan-bajo/komodo

AYANA Komodo Waecicu Beach

Pantai Waecicu, Labuan Bajo, Kab. Manggarai Barat, Nusa Tenggara Tim

+62 811 3820 2288

@ayanakomodo

ayana.com/labuan-bajo/komodo