Nestled in the harbour town of Labuan Bajo on the western end of Flores is a tropical paradise an hour’s flight from Bali, AYANA Komodo Waecicu Beach is the first luxury resort in Komodo offering an eco-friendly stay, exquisite facilities, thrilling activities, and most importantly – million-dollar views.

In this Room Raider, we take you to the island of Flores, part of the Lesser Sunda Islands. Also known as the ‘Cape of Flowers’, Flores is blessed with coral-hued coastlines that offer a distinct blend of cultures and landscapes, where cascading waterfalls, towering mountain peaks, and magical sunsets over the Komodo National Park truly encapsulates Indonesia’s unparalleled beauty.

AYANA Komodo Waecicu Beach is a five-star resort that presents the quintessential starting point for exploration of the breathtaking beauty of Flores in sophistication and comfort. It is located a short drive from the meandering road from Komodo International Airport, and the moment you step out to the hotel’s lobby, you’ll instantly be blown away by the grandness of it all. The expansive, high-ceiling, open-air lobby located on the 11th floor is one of the resort’s unique design elements where guests are treated to a panoramic view of the open Flores Sea as they check-in.

Accommodating guests with their home away from home, the resort is equipped with beautifully appointed rooms and suites including 154 Deluxe Full Ocean View Rooms, 38 Full Ocean View Rooms and 13 Full Ocean View Suites, all inspired by Flores’ rich cultural heritage and rustic charm. The resort perches on a 1.4-hectare landscape and showcases a pioneering design by globally-recognised architectural firm WATG, wrapping guests in the soothing atmosphere of its rich natural environment.

Each room is blessed with unparalleled ocean views from the floor-to-ceiling windows to the balcony, presenting the most mesmerising backdrop of the spellbinding sun setting behind the distant Kukusan Island. The rooms are equipped with complimentary resort-wide Wi-Fi, LED TV, private balcony, separate rain shower, bathtub with ocean view, bathroom amenities, king-size or twin double beds, and more.

Complete with international 5-star facilities, you’ll enjoy phenomenal and memorable experiences at this gem of a resort, from walking along the private white sand beach to taking a dip in the two swimming pools, indulging in a day of pampering at the spa, staying active at the gym and keeping the kid’s happy at the kid’s club. The hotel caters to guests with the highest standard of service, bringing over the warm and professional hospitality that the brand is known for in their AYANA Estate properties in Jimbaran, Bali

RINCA KISIK Naga Bar Mesa Lounge

When it comes to dining, you’re spoiled for choice. The resort houses seven destinations, including the all-day dining at RINCA, where daily buffet breakfast is held; KISIK, the seaside grill restaurant; UNIQUE Rooftop for sunset cocktails; HonZEN for the finest Japanese specialties; Pool Bar for poolside bites and sips; Naga Bar, a laidback social hub located at the end of the jetty; and Mesa Bar, which takes the cake as a quintessential lobby bar.

The resort’s 250-metre-long private jetty is where leisurely experiences begin, whether it’s tanning on the sun loungers, jumping into the ocean, snorkelling and kayaking, or exploring the island on the resort’s fleet of boats. Guests can also live on board at the majestic AYANA Lako di’a, a 54-metre yacht with 9 luxury bedrooms, or take day trips with other AYANA Cruises vessels such as the sleek three-deck yacht known as the party boat, AYANA Lako Sae, island-hopping to Padar Island, Pink Beach and Rinca Island on AYANA Lako Cama or discovering marine life with the glass-bottom boat, AYANA Lako Taka.

AYANA Lako Cama AYANA Lako Sae AYANA Lako Taka AYANA Lako di’a

One of the great things about the resort is its commitment to protecting the surrounding land and sea through effective initiatives. This includes having a Marine Discovery Centre, headed by marine biologist, Lee Miles, who conducts regular workshops and presentations to present education and awareness on ocean protection and marine life. An example of the activities includes weekly coral planting programmes at the coral nursery by the jetty, recycling, and regular beach cleaning.

AYANA Komodo Waecicu Beach

Pantai Waecicu, Labuan Bajo, Kab. Manggarai Barat, Nusa Tenggara Tim

+62 385 244 1000 |+62 811 383 6863

reservation@ayanakomodo.com

ayana.com/labuan-bajo