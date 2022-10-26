Set atop a majestic cliff amidst lush tropical gardens high above the tree line, a brand-new accommodation introduces a more laidback style of luxury living with the introduction of AYANA Segara Bali. This all-new hotel combines dynamic spaces with rich and natural aesthetics to create an enchanting getaway.

Opening on 5 November, this marks the fourth property to open within the 90-hectare, integrated AYANA Estate, located on the cliffs of Jimbaran. AYANA Segara Bali puts a contemporary twist on AYANA’s renowned Balinese-inspired experiences, presenting globetrotters with a place to unwind and recharge.

Behind the hotel’s exquisite design is award-winning firm WATG, also responsible for the design of AYANA properties in Bali and Komodo, showcasing an aesthetic that exudes modernity and simplicity. Meanwhile, the interiors of the rooms and restaurants are designed by Yasuhiro Koichi, founder of SPIN Design Studio, who drew inspiration from Balinese tradition and culture, seen through the intricate wood carvings and classic Balinese elements throughout the hotel.

With the magnificent Jimbaran coastline at its front door, AYANA Segara Bali embraces a concept that blends indoors and outdoors, taking advantage of its surrounding lush gardens to enliven the tropical atmosphere of its 205 elegant rooms and suites. With floor-to-ceiling windows that lead to private balconies, natural light sweeps into the living spaces and grants clear views of the coastal panorama.

The rooms feature a luxurious living space, dining area and large walk-in wardrobe, while lavish bathrooms feature oversized oval bathtubs and marble rain showers; the interiors are finished with exquisite materials that highlight local craftsmanship.

When it comes to dining, guests are invited to start the day with a hearty breakfast at Karang Restaurant, the all-day dining venue offering Pan-Asian, local and western delicacies as well as tapas-style Chinese and Italian dishes. Medi is the hotel’s Mediterranean restaurant, serving an array of fresh salads, pasta and seafood, while Luna’s rooftop venue treats guests with a multi-sensory experience from amazing sunsets to invigorating craft cocktails.

AYANA Segara Bali’s facilities include the largest indoor-outdoor pool in Bali, the rooftop pool at Luna, and Vista, the open-air function space. Its location adjacent to AYANA Resort brings with it its set of perks such as a quick tram ride to the Estate’s celebrated facilities including AYANA Spa.

In celebration of the opening, AYANA Segara Bali is offering a special 25% off for stays from 5 November 2022 to 31 March 2023. Book directly through their website using booking code ‘SEGARA’.

AYANA Segara Bali

Jl. Karang Mas Sejahtera, Jimbaran

+62 361 702 222

reservation@ayanaresort.com

ayana.com