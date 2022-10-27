Those looking to enjoy a fun weekend filled with art, creativity, music and fashion can head over to Melasti Beach, where TT Beach Club will be hosting a 3-day Art Weekend at their vibrant beachfront venue.

Visiting art exhibitions at museums and galleries is a great activity to enjoy on the weekends but TT Beach Club’s 3-day Art Weekend takes the concept into new levels of fun and excitement as the venue will be transformed into an interactive art exhibition space. Held from 28-30 October 2022, the Art Weekend will invite 10 diverse artists from Bali to showcase their talent and artwork.

Visitors can expect interactive art exhibitions by Sin & Sun, Mody Art, Dwymabim, Soe Ink tattoo, Manubada Art, Sombro Sumerta, Kolong Kreatif Kerangka and Gusti Dalem “Ceramic Class”. On top of exploring and witnessing these exhibitions, visitors can also get in touch with their creative side and hone their artistic skills by participating in various art activities.

Additionally, visitors can also get a front-row seat to fashion shows by LV C&C and Simplyrooms. The Art Weekend programme will feature live painting, Sashiko & Patchwork, Pottery, Tattoos, Caricature and Contemporary and Fire Dance.

On top of that, in conjunction with Oktoberfest, visitors can also enjoy TT Beach Club’s ongoing Oktobeerfest promotion. Enjoy refreshing ice-cold draft beers from Kura Kura and Bintang Crystal along with a variety of delectable German specialties as you feast your eyes upon the lively art exhibition or go for a dip at the venue’s iconic infinity pool.

As part of the Ini Vie Hospitality family, TT Beach Club has consistently presented new and fresh experiences since their establishment such as its popular pool party series. The thrills won’t stop there as TT Beach Club will continue to come up with something different, providing leisure seekers with a reason to visit the beachfront wonderland.

For more information, please contact +62 812 3776 3903

TT Beach Club

Melasti Beach, Jl. Melasti Ungasan, Badung, Bali

+62 812 3776 3903

ttbeach.club