From 7 to 10 November 2022, Disciples Escoffier International (DEI), a nonprofit culinary organisation with 30,000+ chefs in 30+ countries, will celebrate its Escoffier Week, headlined “Meet you in Bali.” The 4-day extravaganza, which is to be hosted by Disciples Escoffier Asia-Pacific, is set to hold activities ranging from a French Gastronomy Exhibition to a six course Black and White Gala Dinner.

Background

The invitation-only organisation which now has 45 delegations spread across five continents, was founded in 1954 to honour the late Auguste Escoffier (1846-1935). Known as the “King of the Chefs, Chef of the Kings”, French born Auguste Escoffier was a pioneer for the fine dining industry, a legendary chef and culinary writer.

The association established the Institute Disciples Escoffier (IDE), a French professional culinary training organisation recognised by the French Ministry of Education, with the goal of upholding Escoffier’s values to promote “The Escoffier Spirit”. This entails the continuous growth of gastronomy, the sharing of information, respect for culture, equality of all participants, and the support of charitable endeavours worldwide.

Meet You in Bali: A Week of Gastronomic Activities

Symposium: Monday, 7 November features a symposium by the Ambassador of French gastronomy and special representative of the French President Emmanuel Macron , Guillaume Gomez. He will be accompanied by Indonesia’s most distinguished chefs and F&B leaders. Additionally, a range of private cooking classes and professional visits will be held from Tuesday, 8 November to Wednesday, 9 November.

International under 25 competition: Furthermore, young chefs and young waiters under 25 years old (Young Talents Escoffier Asia Pacific Final 2022) will have the opportunity to compete in an international competition. In which the winners will get to represent APAC in Europe at the 2023 world finals.

Moreover, winners will get to launch “The Culinary World of Auguste Escoffier”, the association’s first online cookbook, which presents the collective work of nearly 130 Asia Pacific regions “Disciples” chefs, bartenders and sommeliers.

Black and White Gala Dinner

Escoffier Week will finish with the Black and White Gala Dinner, which will include the annual main event, on Thursday, 10 November. Attendees will gather in the Grand Ballroom of The Trans Resort Bali in Seminyak from 6.00 p.m. Dressed in black tie or Batik, guests will be greeted with a selection of welcome drinks, varying from Sangria Vino Tinto to Dragonfly Moscato Hatten Wine.

The menu will consist of a diverse range of culinary creations of Five celebrity and michelin star chefs who are also recognised Disciples Escoffier members. Michelin star chefs Bruno Menard, Thierry Drapeau together with celebrity chefs Eric Perez, Chris Salans, and Andrea Astone are confirmed to each create one of the dishes from the set six-course dinner.

The dinner will start at 6.45 p.m, and features each chef preparing a separate course. For example, Chef Andrea Astones will prepare a Marble Foie Gras Glazed with Sauternes Jelly matched with Confit onion, Bali Crayfish, Nantua Coulis and Squid Ink Pearl, this starter is to be paired with 2020 Maison Castel Chardonnay. Three-Michelin star chef Bruno Menard is to serve the third dish of the night, a Dry-Aged Salmon, lightly cooked, with a Caviar Sturia and Sour Leak Cream. Carefully accompanied by a 2020 Maison Castel Sauvignon Blanc. The sixth and final creation of the evening is a Jika Chocolate and Vanilla Alliance as well as a touch of Yuzu. All of the courses are thoughtfully paired with excellent wines.

Dinner is priced at IDR 2.800.000 per person – Food, Wine and Beverages all included, the charity support by Disciples Escoffier International will receive a portion of the ticket sales.

Check-in & Welcome Drink: 6pm to 6.45pm

Dinner start: 6.45pm

Dress code: Black Tie, Batik