A Dreamy Seaside Getaway at InterContinental Bali Resort

The family-favourite InterContinental Bali Resort invites families to its stunning destination where they offer the Jimbaran Family Retreat package. The five-star resort promises a memorable family getaway, ensuring a relaxing holiday enriched by wonderful benefits and an array of luxurious amenities.

Indulge in a dreamy escape amidst the resort’s lush tropical grounds, tranquil ambience and coastal charm, where the special offer includes a complimentary extra guest, allowing you to bring along family or friends without additional charge.

Boasting an abundant collection of 425 beautifully appointed rooms, suites and private villas, housed in six separate wings, the expansive InterContinental Bali Resort seamlessly combines modern comfort with elements of Balinese architecture.

Start each morning with a sumptuous breakfast included for all guests and spend leisurely days lounging by the pools, enjoying fun bike rides along Jimbaran Beach or exploring the ocean on stand-up paddle boards. The little ones can partake in fun-filled activities with various kids’ programmes, including exciting playtime at the outdoor playground.

Guests can also enjoy holistic wellness sessions including the purification ritual and yoga sessions led by certified instructors, followed by body-pampering treatments at Spa Uluwatu. The treatments include signature massages, while the little ones can rejuvenate with the kids’ spa offers. Moreover, guests can enjoy access to the extensive spa facilities including the Jacuzzi, steam room, and sauna, ensuring your wellbeing is fully restored.

Savour diverse dining options, from the laidback outdoor dining at Sunset Beach Bar & Grill, where the mesmerising sunset views are complemented by succulent grilled delights to the elegant ambience of Bella Cucina , serving up epicurean Mediterranean indulgences. This holiday at InterContinental Bali Resort promises unforgettable moments for the entire family.

For more information and reservations, please contact +62 361 701 888 or email icbali.reservation@ihg.com

InterContinental Bali Resort

Jl. Uluwatu 45, Jimbaran

+62 361 701 888

icbali.reservation@ihg.com

bali.intercontinental.com