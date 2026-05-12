Set along Seminyak’s beachfront, KU DE TA introduces its Sunday Market, a weekly open-air gathering of local artisans, independent brands, and live music. From 10 AM to 4 PM, with live performances from 1 PM to 3 PM, the market offers a fresh way to experience Bali’s creative community.

By the seaside, KU DE TA’s Sunday Market presents handcrafted goods, lifestyle products, and locally made offerings. From fashion and homeware to organic produce and wellness items, each reflects the diversity of Seminyak’s creative landscape. The lineup shifts week by week, encouraging guests to return and discover something new each time.

Mixing established names with emerging talents, the market is where community and creativity take centre stage. Participating brands include ESTIA, RELIGION, KURA KURA, Sangsaka, and Lilla Lane, plus a wider network of local makers ranging from ceramicists and textile artists to jewellers and small-scale food producers.

Beyond the shopping experience, the Sunday Market captures a broader shift in Bali’s lifestyle scene, one that values connection, authenticity, and place. With live music setting the tone for the afternoon and the ocean stepping away, it offers a slower, considered way to spend the weekend.

As part of KU DE TA’s ongoing commitment to supporting local talent, the Sunday Market is less about commerce and more about community. It’s about creating a platform where Bali’s creative voices can be seen, shared, and celebrated in one of the island’s most recognisable settings.

Open to the public, the Sunday Market at KU DE TA invites both residents and visitors to rediscover Seminyak through a more local lens, one Sunday at a time.

KU DE TA

Jl. Kayu Aya No.9, Seminyak

+62 361 73 69 69

reservations@kudeta.com

kudeta.com

@kudetabali