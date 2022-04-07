When it comes to Easter celebrations, the iconic KU DE TA has always been a popular choice for families and friends to gather, feast and enjoy the heart-warming spirit of Easter. This year will be no different as this beachfront hotspot has curated an enticing Easter lunch menu to please the palate of diners along with lots of thrilling Easter antics for the kids.

On Sunday, 17 April 2022, head to the vibrant KU DE TA with the entire family for a fun day of indulgence and celebrate an “egg-citing” Easter Sunday at the prominent beach club. KU DE TA has prepared a delectable three-course lunch set menu for the adults and a bento box set menu for the kids.

Indulge in the mouth-watering three-course Easter menu featuring:

• Baked Stilton Cheesecake with pickled chanterelle mushroom and chunky hazelnut honey OR Creamy Truffle Tuna Tartare with pink pepper, crème Fraiche, eggplant puree and truffle oil for the Entrée.

• The juicy Main Course option of Pork Neck Roast with apple and ale sauce, pork scratchings, Pommes puree, candied carrots and blood sausage crumb OR Seared Salmon Top Loin with spinach-ricotta gnudi, roasted beets, beurre noisette, chartreuse citrus flambe and salmon eggs.

• Round off your delightful Easter lunch the right way with sweet treats with the Dessert featuring Panettone Trifle with ginger, burnt tangerine and vanilla.

The kids’ Easter Bento Box set menu features:

• Easter Scotch Egg with edamame and sesame crust.

• Keju Goreng Salad with crumbed and fried mozzarella, olive, cucumber ad cherry tomato.

• Turkey Melt Sandwich with Monterey jack cheese, roasted turkey, sweet mustard mayonnaise and cos leaves.

• Pork Neck & Gammon Meatballs with hand-cut noodles, napolitana and parmesan.

• Chocolate Glazed Pretzel with hot English custard dip and strawberry frozen yoghurt magnum for Dessert.

A Vegan/Vegetarian menu is also available:

• Cinnamon Rolls with chamomile-soaked raisin puree for the Bread.

• Baked Stilton Cheesecake with pickled chanterelle mushroom and chunky hazelnut honey (contains egg & dairy) OR Beetroot Tart Tatin with house-made vegan puff pastry, caramelised onion jam, rocket and cashew cheese for the Entrée.

• Miso Butterscotch Cauliflower Roast with rustic potatoes, almond skordalia, pomegranate and walnut sals and parsley OR Parmesan Saffron Risotto with roasted leek, activated almonds, poached egg, lemon zest, rocket and parmesan (contains egg & dairy) for the Main Course.

• Kafir Coconut Parfait with mango puree, vanilla aquafaba meringue and carrot cake for Dessert.

On top of the indulgent culinary offerings, families can expect the return of Easter celebrations, KU DE TA style: lots of fun family activities where the little ones can enjoy arts and crafts, face painting, colouring competition and an exciting Easter Egg Hunt. Be on the lookout for a special appearance by the Easter Bunny!

After your meal, enjoy the rest of the day dancing, laughing and sipping on KU DE TA’s fabulous cocktails and enjoy the live performance by Reyna and The Paper Hearts during sunset. It’ll be an Easter to remember!

The Three-Course Easter Lunch Set Menu is priced at IDR 640,000++ per adult, while the Kids Set Menu is priced at IDR 300,000++ per child. KU DE TA has always been a popular destination during Easter so be sure to reserve your spot. Click here to see the full menu.

For more information or reservations, please WhatsApp at wa.me/62361736969 or reservations@kudeta.com

KU DE TA

Jl. Kayu Aya No. 9, Seminyak

+62 361 736 969

kudeta.com