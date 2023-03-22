Sprawling along the front of the Seminyak Beach, Breeze at The Samaya Seminyak welcomes you to celebrate Easter in Bali with a special feast. This open-air, breezy beachfront locale makes for the perfect spot to fire up the grill, enjoy a few drinks and gather together.

Taking full advantage of their surroundings, Breeze at The Samaya Seminyak has prepared a thematic barbecue lunch for their Easter Sunday Feast on 9 April 2023.

The popular al-fresco restaurant offers exotic international and local dishes – from breakfast right the way to romantic sunset dinners. Raised above and looking out over Seminyak Beach, the restaurant extends back into the resort’s expansive manicured lawn and inviting swimming pool, oozing a welcoming tropical atmosphere.

Easter is a time of gathering, family and feasting — a celebration for all, and what better way to do that in Bali than a barbecue under the sun? Diners can expect a smorgasbord of grilled meat and seafood to sizzle on the fire, including: baby back ribs, steak, chicken & beef sausages, specially marinated mahi-mahi, fish kebabs, prawns, and much more. Of course, beverage packages are also available during this special Easter meal.

Setting the scene will be a live acoustic band & live DJ performance. The Easter Lunch is without a doubt a family affair and for the young guests joining, the resort has prepared a range of fun activities, including an Easter Egg Hunt, Egg Painting and more to keep them entertained.

Breeze at The Samaya Seminyak’s Easter barbecue lunch buffet is available on Sunday, 9 April 2023 from 12 PM to 4 PM. Prices start from IDR750,000++ per person for adults and half price for children up to 12 years old.

For reservations please contact: (+62) 361 731 149, wa.me/+6282124267802, or email info@thesamayabali.com .

The Samaya Seminyak

Jalan Kayu Aya, Seminyak Beach

+62 361 731149

thesamayabali.com/seminyak

