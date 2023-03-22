This grand resort overlooking Dreamland Beach, Uluwatu, has curated a programme filled with Easter-themed activities and indulgences for the upcoming long-weekend. From a special afternoon tea, to a bountiful brunch and even a special spa treatment, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at Jumeirah Bali this spring.

For those who haven’t visited before, water features, grand archways and palace gardens are what define the aesthetic experience of one of Bali’s newest resorts. Jumeirah Bali’s palatial property , nestled atop 11 hectares of verdant Uluwatu beachfront, was designed to exude the magic of one of Indonesia’s most important bygone eras, a mythical and magical Hindu-Javanese history.

The resort’s upcoming Easter indulgences are therefore a great excuse to experience the property firsthand.

Firstly, at the sun-bathed Maja Sunset Lounge, located beside the infinity pool overlooking Dreamland Beach, settle in to enjoy a special Easter Afternoon Tea. This timeless tradition is available from 1-9 April 2023, between 3PM and 5PM. The experience invites you to enjoy a selection of premium tea and coffee alongside sweet and savoury bites, as well as a meaty spread and a rich dessert to finish. Priced at IDR 400.000++ per person.

On 9 April 2023, a bountiful Sunday Brunch Buffet is served at the resort’s Segaran Dining Terrace. The restaurant is perched above the beach with views out to the Indian Ocean, housed inside an elegant high-ceiling atrium with soaring columns that creates an almost royal atmosphere. The brunch will include a generous spread of Easter favourites, including glazed ham, chocolate eggs and hot cross buns, plus a selection of Balinese delights served sizzling from live stations.

Kids will be entertained with games and activities hosted by Jumeirah’s very own Easter Bunny! Brunch takes place from 12PM to 4PM, priced at IDR 1,200,000++ per person with soft drinks (50% off for children aged 4-12 years); or an unlimited alcohol package priced at IDR 1,600,000++ is available; or Champagne Brunch package priced at IDR 3,800,000++ per person, inclusive of unlimited Billecart-Salmon.

Finally, Jumeirah Bali’s Talise Spa — a 1,750 square metre tranquil haven that features Bali’s first royal Turkish hammam, and five private treatment rooms — presents an ‘Easter Bliss’ spa treatment, combining a relaxing 90-minute massage and afternoon tea served amid tropical breezes and lush greenery. The experience is available exclusively from 3 – 9 April and is priced at IDR 2,000,000++ per person, including access to the spa’s wet and dry relaxation areas.

Book your your Easter experience and discover Jumeirah Bali for yourself, email to jbareservations@jumeirah.com for bookings.

Jumeirah Bali

Kawasan Pecatu Indah Resort, Jl. Raya Uluwatu, Pecatu

+62 361 201 5000

jumeirahbali.com