Exciting Summer Family Getaway at Holiday Inn Resort Baruna Bali

Situated on the pristine coastline of South Kuta Beach, Holiday Inn Resort Baruna Bali presents itself as an ideal haven where family is the focus. Dedicated to providing extraordinary experiences for vacationing families, the resort offers the perfect combination of relaxation and excitement.

The Kuta resort curates each experience with the utmost care, from its spacious accommodations to engaging activities for all ages, ensuring a memorable holiday for the entire family. Boasting 193 beautifully appointed rooms and suites, each accommodation has been designed to provide ample space and comfort ranging from its family suites and kid-friendly rooms.

Young guests can enjoy fun playtime and adventures at the Rascals Kids’ Club, where supervised activities, games, and crafts are offered. From outdoor play areas to poolside fun, children are ensured to have the time of their lives. Oculus presents endless entertainment, offering exciting adventures and interactive challenges from Virtual Reality experiences to the latest PlayStation 5 games. ‘Kidtastic’ is a special activity and party dedicated to children, featuring knowledge sessions, light bites, games, and prizes.

Additionally, the resort features family-friendly facilities and amenities, including diverse dining options with kid-friendly menus available at Envy Restaurant and Palms Restaurant, where the brand’s signature “Kids Stay & Eat Free” offer is also available. For relaxation and wellness, Tea Tree Spa Baruna Bali provides a range of treatments to pamper guests of all ages, from massages to facials.

For more information and reservations, please contact +62 361 755 577 or email reservations.holidayinnbaruna@ihg.com

Holiday Inn Resort Baruna Bali

Jalan Wana Segara No. 33, Tuban, Kuta

+62 361 755 577

reservations.holidayinnbaruna@ihg.com

barunabali.holidayinnresorts.com