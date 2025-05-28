Embrace ‘Holiday Bliss’ with Anantara Uluwatu Bali Resort’s Limited-Time Offer

Cascading down the dramatic ocean cliffs of Bali’s southern peninsula, Anantara Uluwatu Bali Resort is one of the region’s most picturesque destinations. In celebration of the upcoming holiday season, the luxury resort presents their ‘Holiday Bliss’ promotion, inviting families and couples for a stay experience brimming with benefits.

The Holiday Bliss package is packed with indulgent experiences for all ages, from activities to services and dining. The promotion includes daily gourmet breakfast for two, complimentary accommodation for up to 2 children (with 1 sofa bed), an in-room games kit for family fun, a one-time pizza and ice cream party at Botol Biru Bar & Grill, a two-course dinner for two at the iconic 360 Rooftop Restaurant, a private movie night complete with popcorn, one airport pick-up or drop-off for a seamless arrival or departure, 10% savings on additional dining, 20% savings on spa treatments, 20% savings on laundry services.

Priced at IDR 5,850,000++ per room per night, with a minimum two-night stay, the limited-time offer is an opportunity for holiday-goers to make the most of their stay at Anantara Uluwatu Bali Resort, enjoying all that this ocean-side destination has to offer.

The resort takes full advantage of its idyllic location beside one of Uluwatu’s most legendary surf spots, ‘Impossible Beach.’ Home to 73 luxury suites, villas and penthouses, the accommodations terrace down the cliff face, with balcony Jacuzzis looking out across the expanding ocean horizon. Guests can enjoy clifftop dining at the aptly named 360 Rooftop Restaurant, or feel the spray of the sea and waves at Botol Biru Bar & Grill, found poolside. Two iconic locations to take in Uluwatu’s legendary sunset hour.

Of course, Anantara is renowned for their wellness offerings too: at Anantara Spa, guests can experience Balinese healing rituals and rejuvenating treatments for that little extra indulgence.

Don’t miss your chance to enjoy the magic of Uluwatu in luxurious comfort and style with Anantara Uluwatu Bali Resort’s Holiday Bliss offer.

Book Online

Or contact reservations: +628113861366 | [email protected]

Anantara Uluwatu Bali Resort

Jl. Pemutihan, Labuan Sait, Uluwatu

@anantarauluwatu

Bali-uluwatu.anantara.com