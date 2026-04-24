Since opening its doors in 2012, Ginger Moon Canteen has become a beloved mainstay in Bali’s dining scene, earning a loyal following of returning guests who consider it a must-visit with every trip.

Located in the heart of Seminyak’s famed “Eat Street,” the restaurant offers a relaxed, welcoming escape in one of Bali’s most vibrant culinary districts. Led by Dean Keddell, Ginger Moon Canteen presents a playful and contemporary take on Asian cuisine, with a focus on Indonesian and Balinese flavours.

The menu, oft-described as “Asian Innovation” or “Bali on a Plate,” features a diverse selection of shareable dishes, from smoky grilled meats and tropical seafood to dumplings, steamed buns, and inventive rice and noodle creations. Even familiar favourites are reimagined for a sharing-style format.

The experience extends beyond the kitchen, with a cocktail menu just as inventive, incorporating local ingredients into fresh, vibrant concoctions. Set across two cosy, air-conditioned floors, the space balances casual comfort with a lively atmosphere, complete with a balcony ideal for people-watching along the bustling street below.

At its core, Ginger Moon Canteen is driven by a strong sense of community. The team actively supports local farmers, fishermen, and producers, ensuring that each dish reflects the richness of Bali while contributing to sustainability. This ethos is captured in the restaurant’s guiding philosophy: “It’s a sharing thing”, encouraging guests to connect over food and savour the experience together.

Offering a true taste of Bali in a distinct setting that feels familiar and local to the island, Ginger Moon Canteen remains a go-to destination for intimate gatherings and casual dining from 12 PM to 10 PM every day.

Ginger Moon Canteen is a member of the Bali Restaurant & Café Association (BRCA). To learn more about BRCA, follow @balirca or visit balirca.id .

Ginger Moon Canteen

Jalan Kayu Aya No.7, Seminyak

P: +62 (0361) 734 533 | SMS: +62 81 2360 81718

[email protected] | [email protected]

gingermoonbali.com

@gingermoonbali