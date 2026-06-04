Amidst the verdant landscapes and gentle rhythms of Ubud, wellness takes on a more intentional form at Tejas Spa Suweta. Surrounded by lush tropical greenery and the quiet charm of Bali’s cultural heart, the spa invites guests to slow down, reset, and reconnect through thoughtfully curated rituals designed to nurture both body and mind.

Rooted in holistic well-being, Tejas Spa Suweta embraces the idea that wellness extends beyond relaxation alone. Here, every experience is crafted to encourage balance – from restorative spa therapies to mindful movement. Complementing the treatment offerings is a fully equipped fitness facility, allowing guests to maintain their personal wellness routines while away from home, whether through an energising morning workout or a gentle post-treatment reset.

Among the spa’s signature experiences is Rhythms of Renewal, a restorative ritual combining sound healing with a Traditional Balinese Massage. The soothing resonance of therapeutic instruments works in harmony with skilled healing touch, creating a deeply calming experience that encourages emotional release and inner stillness. Inspired by Bali’s long-held traditions of balance and energy healing, the ritual offers guests a chance to reconnect with themselves through sound, rhythm and touch.

For those seeking a more immersive escape, Soothe & Savour presents a complete wellness journey centred around restoration and self-care. Guests may tailor their experience through a curated selection of treatments, including Balinese Massage, Warm Stone Massage, Deep Tissue Massage, Shirodhara therapy, body scrubs, facials, and hair spa rituals. The journey concludes with a nourishing, healthy lunch, bringing together relaxation and mindful indulgence in one seamless experience.

Tejas Spa Suweta also celebrates wellness as a shared experience. Designed for couples seeking meaningful time together, Couple in Romance blends therapeutic deep tissue massage, a rejuvenating yoghurt body mask, soothing face massage, and a traditional Balinese flower bath. Set within a serene and intimate atmosphere, the ritual encourages connection through the healing traditions of the island.

Long regarded as Bali’s spiritual and wellness epicentre, Ubud continues to draw travellers seeking moments of genuine restoration. Reflecting the essence of its surroundings, Tejas Spa Suweta offers more than spa treatments alone; it presents an invitation to embrace stillness, reconnect through ritual, and experience the restorative spirit of Bali at a gentler pace.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 361 620 5050 or email resv.suweta@adiwanahotels.com

Tejas Spa Suweta at Adiwana Suweta

Jl. Suweta, Bentuyung Sakti, Ubud

+62 361 620 5050

resv.suweta@adiwanahotels.com

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