On 22 July 2026, Karma Beach Bali invites guests to embrace the magic of sunset with Summer Sessions, a one-night beachfront celebration designed around the fleeting golden hour when the sun slips behind the Uluwatu cliffs and the Indian Ocean glows in shades of amber.

The experience begins with the iconic private tram ride to the beach, where guests are welcomed with a signature cocktail and gourmet canapés before settling into an evening soundtracked by acclaimed DJs at a custom-built beachside booth. As darkness falls, bonfires illuminate the shoreline, cocktail specials continue to flow, and a dedicated photo booth captures memories of the night.

Global Executive Chef Joseph Antonishek has curated a menu of local and international flavours, including offerings from Kenji’s Corner, a Japanese dining concept by Osaka-trained Chef Kenji. Fresh sushi and sashimi, handcrafted maki rolls, yakitori grilled over traditional Konro charcoal, and signature fusion creations are served alongside Mediterranean-inspired dishes, Pan-Asian favourites and wood-fired specialities, all enjoyed just steps from the ocean.

Capacity for Summer Sessions is limited, with Early Bird admission priced at IDR 850,000 net for advance bookings, and General Admission at IDR 1,000,000 on the day. Guests are also encouraged to register for the complimentary Karma Club Guest Membership through the Karma Subito App before attending. Membership provides immediate benefits, including discounts on food, beverages and spa treatments, along with Karma Points redeemable towards stays at Karma Group resorts worldwide.

“Summer Sessions represents the very peak of the Karma Beach Bali experience,” says Rai Artawan, General Manager of Karma Kandara. “We have taken everything that made this venue globally recognised and channelled it into one evening on the beach. Put the right people in a setting like this, with great music and exceptional food, and the evening takes care of itself.”

Karma Beach Bali at Karma Kandara Bali

Jalan Villa Kandara, Selatan Ungasan, Kuta Selatan

karmagroup.com/karma-beach

@karmabeachclubs