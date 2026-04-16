Brunch with Capybara: Bali Zoo’s Newest Interactive Programme

For those wanting to experience brunch a little differently, Bali Zoo introduces Brunch with Capybara – the island’s first dining experience alongside the zoological park’s resident capybaras. This one-of-a-kind programme invites guests to savour comforting fare while enjoying up-close encounters with one of the world’s most gentle, social, and endearingly relaxed mammals.

Designed as a slow-paced, feel-good experience, the Brunch with Capybara programme encourages visitors to unwind in a warm and welcoming setting while spending quality time with the zoo’s calmest residents. Known for their friendly temperament and highly social nature, the capybaras have quickly become a favourite among visitors of all ages.

Brunch with Capybara pairs a laid-back dining atmosphere with intimate animal interaction. Guests can hand-feed the capybaras their favourite treats and enjoy personal encounters under the careful supervision of Bali Zoo’s professional animal care team, always ensuring the animals’ comfort and well-being. The package includes one selected meal, one beverage, and full zoo admission.

The Brunch with Capybara experience is available in two daily sessions, from 9.30 AM to 11 AM and 11 AM to 12.30 PM, priced at IDR 750,000 per adult and IDR 525,000 per child.

Alternatively, those who prefer interacting with the capybaras without the dining aspect, Bali Zoo also offers the Capybara Connection programme – a specially curated encounter focused solely on meaningful interaction with these charming creatures. Available in three sessions (1 PM to 2 PM, 2 PM to 3 PM, and 3 PM to 4 PM), this experience is priced at IDR 605,000 per adult and IDR 430,000 per child.

For more information, please contact +62 361 294 357 or visit bali-zoo.com

Bali Zoo

Jl. Raya Singapadu, Singapadu, Kec. Sukawati, Kabupaten Gianyar

+62 361 294 357 | +62 878 8020 0200

@balizoo

bali-zoo.com