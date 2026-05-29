BIMC Siloam Nusa Dua has once again been recognised at the Healthcare Asia Awards 2026 with its second consecutive Medical Tourism Hospital of the Year – Indonesia award. Hospital Director Hermes Santosa and Medical Director IGM Wijaya Putra accepted the award in Singapore, reinforcing the hospital’s reputation as a trusted destination for travellers seeking high-quality medical care in Bali.

Since becoming Indonesia’s first hospital to receive ACHSI accreditation from the Australian Council on Healthcare Standards International in 2012, BIMC Siloam Nusa Dua has continued to bolster Bali’s growing position in the medical tourism sector through top healthcare standards, patient-focused communication, and integrated service systems.

Beyond emergency and general healthcare, the hospital is also renowned for its aesthetic and plastic surgery division, the BIMC Cosmedic Centre. Led by I Made Suka Adyana and supported by a team of certified specialists, the centre provides a broad range of surgical and non-surgical treatments like facelifts, blepharoplasty, breast augmentation, skin rejuvenation, anti-ageing therapies, and advanced body-contouring procedures.

The BIMC Cosmedic Centre incorporates technologies such as HIFU, IPL, medical lasers, ultrasonic liposuction, hydrafacial systems, advanced imaging, and 3D modelling to support precision and patient safety. According to the hospital, the centre performed over 1,000 plastic surgery procedures throughout 2025, marking significant growth over recent years, with the majority of patients travelling from Australia and New Zealand.

In addition to aesthetic medicine, the hospital’s wider healthcare offering includes a 24-hour Emergency & Medical Centre, Dental Centre, Dialysis Centre, and Pain Management Clinic, allowing it to provide comprehensive care for both residents and international visitors alike.

As part of Siloam International Hospitals, and with its sister facilities under BIMC Hospitals Bali, BIMC Siloam Nusa Dua has served over 500,000 local and international patients over the past two decades, underscoring their confidence in the hospital’s ability to deliver universally trusted healthcare services.

BIMC Siloam Nusa Dua

Kawasan ITDC Blok D, Nusa Dua

(+62) 3613000911

corcomm@siloamhospitals.com

siloamhospitals.com