Perched in the tranquil highlands of Uluwatu, WHIM Bar & Restaurant at Prasana by Arjani Resorts invites guests into a slower rhythm of dining, where thoughtful flavours, warm hospitality, and gentle coastal breezes come together effortlessly.

Designed as a refined casual dining destination, WHIM balances a relaxed atmosphere with refined culinary touches, offering an experience shaped by comfort, conversation, and quiet indulgence. Guided by a farm-to-table philosophy, the kitchen highlights a fusion of Western and Asian influences, using premium imported meats alongside locally sourced Balinese produce. Under the direction of Executive Chef Andika Adam, owner of Petit Garçon ( @ptit_garcon ), the menu celebrates contemporary dishes that feel both elevated and approachable.

Signature mains include the Black Cod, served with a velvety curry sauce, and a Ribeye Steak enriched with fragrant dashi butter. Guests seeking a more immersive culinary experience can also explore the restaurant’s French-inspired degustation menu, thoughtfully curated to showcase layered flavours and refined techniques.

For lighter moments, WHIM presents a selection of comforting bites and desserts suited to leisurely afternoons or sunset gatherings. The crisp Risotto Croquette delivers rich texture and depth, while the signature WHIM Fried Chicken offers a satisfying dish made for sharing. Desserts balance indulgence with freshness, moving from deeper, decadent notes to brighter citrus finishes.

Open from morning through evening, the venue transitions seamlessly from lush garden breakfasts and elegant afternoon teas to bespoke cocktails prepared by the resident mixologists as the sun dips over the southern coastline. Despite its peaceful setting, WHIM remains only moments away from Bali’s lively beach clubs and coastal attractions, making it an inviting escape from the bustle below.

Whether stopping for a casual meeting, remote work session, sunset drinks, or an intimate dinner, WHIM at Prasana creates a space where dining and unwinding naturally intertwine – encouraging guests to linger a little longer and savour Bali at a gentler pace.

WHIM at Prasana is open daily from 7 AM to 10 PM.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 853 3376 6014 or email reservations@arjaniresorts.com

WHIM Bar & Restaurant at Prasana by Arjani Resorts

Jl. Harjani No. 1, Ungasan

+62 853 3376 6014

reservations@arjaniresorts.com

@whimbyprasana