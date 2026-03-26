Experience an Epicurean Easter Weekend at Ku De Ta

On Good Friday and Easter Sunday, two sensational dining experiences will unfold along Seminyak Beach, as both Ku De Ta and SALTLICK present an Easter weekend bursting with fun and flavour.

Easter is a special time at Ku De Ta, as the beachfront venue goes all out on decorations and celebrations for the long weekend. Most iconic of all is Ku De Ta’s Giant Easter Bunny, an annual tradition for the beach club where a towering Easter bunny installation takes centre stage, welcoming every guest with a vibrant, seasonal atmosphere by the sea.

Código Tequila Dinner at SALTLICK

Good Friday (3 April 2026)

Kicking things off, elevated steakhouse SALTLICK will mark Good Friday with a special one-night dining experience, pairing their flame-kissed flavours with premium pours Código Tequila.

A five-course menu has been prepared by Chef Jeremy Hunt, who has designed each dish around the flavour profile of each unique tequila, pairing SALTLICK’s signature wood-fired cooking with notes of agave, citrus, spice, and oak. Each course will paired with a 30ml tasting pour of Código, alongside a cocktail crafted from that same tequila, allowing guests to experience the sprit in two ways.

For those looking to keep the night going, a Código cocktail menu as well as post-dinner cigars are also available (additional, not included in dinner).

Priced at IDR 2,200,000 nett per person

Seats are limited and reservations are recommended: +62 822-4797-2138 (WA).

Easter Sunday at Ku De Ta

(5 April 2026)

Prepare for a lively, family-friendly celebration along Seminyak Beach as Ku De Ta’s Easter Sunday experience takes over the beach club. Expect live music, great food and a whole range of kids’ activities.

Celebrations begin with a relaxed Easter lunch, starting at 12pm, featuring specially-prepared set menus for both adults and children. Here Ku De Ta doubles down on the family dining experience, with menus designed to be enjoyed together, with dishes made for all ages to enjoy. The seaside dining and festive touches will perfectly capture the spirit of the holiday.

Throughout the day, a whole range of kids’ activities will unfold, keeping young guests entertained from afternoon to evening. The highlight is always the Ku De Ta’s famous Easter Egg Hunt, which has the kids scouring the venue for hidden eggs, but there will also be a visit from Mr. Bunny, magic performances, face painting, arts and crafts and much more. These will keep the young ones engaged, giving parents a moment to relax and enjoy the festive seaside experience.

The celebrations don’t end at lunchtime: as the afternoon slowly winds down into sunset, guests will be treated to a live performance by Lamented Laughter, uplifting the evening revelries.

Whether visiting Bali for the holiday or simply looking for a memorable way to spend Easter Sunday, Ku De Ta offers a celebration filled with good food, joyful activities, live music, and family-friendly moments by the sea.

View the full menu or reserve online here.

Ku De Ta

Jalan Kayu Aya No.9, Seminyak

+62 361 73 69 69

kudeta.com