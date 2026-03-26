Since its reintroduction in December 2022, Cucina Brunch at Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort has reaffirmed its status as one of the island’s most anticipated Sunday affairs – and a strong contender for one of the best brunches in Bali.

With a refreshed space and concept, the Cucina Brunch experience is elevated by a reimagined menu curated by Italian Head Chef Patrizia Battolu, bringing refined Mediterranean flair to Bali’s southern shores. The lavish spread celebrates Italian-Mediterranean cuisine, with live cooking stations and artisan-led creations showcasing fresh local produce and authentic flavours.

From vibrant antipasti and fresh salads to indulgent cannoli and generous cheese platters, the selection is both abundant and elegant. Signature highlights include Spigola alla Marinara, Frutti di Mare Pizza, and Gnocchi al Gorgonzola, alongside an impressive repertoire of Spanish, French, and Asian ateliers, seafood on ice and Indonesian specialties. The beverage offering is equally compelling, featuring innovative, crafted cocktails and a curated selection of fine Italian wines designed to complement the leisurely pace of the brunch.

Beyond the brunch feast, the experience flows seamlessly into Seaside Delight at the resort’s Toya Beach Bar & Grill. From 3 PM to 5 PM, guests can unwind by the ocean or take part in a playful beachfront golfing session, teeing off biodegradable balls filled with fish food in the sea.

Cucina Brunch is held every Sunday, from 11 AM to 3 PM, with Seaside Delight continuing until 5 PM. The brunch starts from IDR 888,000++ per person, inclusive of free-flow non-alcoholic beverages, pool access, live music, and ocean golfing privileges.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 361 849 2888 or email [email protected] .

Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort

Kawasan Pariwisata ITDC, Lot N5, Nusa Dua

+62 361 849 2888

@sofitelbalinusadua

sofitelbalinusadua.com