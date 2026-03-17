Celebrating late mornings and leisurely afternoons, these standout venues elevate Bali’s brunch culture with creative menus, vibrant settings, and flavours designed to satisfy every craving – making them prime destinations for the best brunch in Bali.

Brunch in Bali is more than a meal – it has become a lifestyle ritual, a cherished weekend pastime where families and friends gather to unwind and reconnect over indulgent feasts. Home to some of the island’s finest brunch experiences, diners can expect beautifully plated classics, globally inspired creations, and tropical twists.

Here, every weekend becomes an occasion. From long, languid feasts to cooling post-brunch dips and sun-soaked lounging, these top destinations combine atmosphere, indulgence, and social energy in equal measure – delivering what many consider the best brunch in Bali.

Waatu at The Ungasan

Savour a weekend indulgence as The Ungasan’s beloved open-flame grill restaurant, Waatu, presents Otsumami Sessions – a Saturday ritual blending Japanese-inspired flavours with a vibrant poolside ambience.

Every Saturday from 11 AM to 4 PM, Waatu’s all-you-can-eat Otsumami experience is priced at IDR 550,000++ per person. Here, guests are invited to enjoy unlimited small plates within a two-hour dining window, all set against mesmerising views of the Indian Ocean.

The experience unfolds as a thoughtfully curated culinary voyage, beginning with a traditional welcome designed to awaken the palate. A warm, savoury ramen broth is served alongside classic edamame and refreshing ocha (Japanese green tea), gently preparing the senses for an eclectic selection of otsumami – traditional Japanese savoury bites. Each dish highlights the kitchen’s signature flame-kissed techniques and primitive, gas-free cooking methods.

Several dishes from the Japanese tapas-style menu feature prawn toast, beef yakitori, chicken skin rice, grilled pork ribs, and matcha cheesecake, alongside the standout chawanmushi – a delicate savoury steamed custard that reflects the kitchen’s focus on texture and refined flavours. Guests can further tailor their afternoon with premium upgrades, including succulent lobster tail and tender flank steak prepared over Waatu’s signature open flames, adding an extra touch of indulgence.

The experience extends beyond the dining table, where a live DJ sets the mood with a curated soundtrack of coastal house and upbeat rhythms throughout the afternoon. To complete the weekend experience, guests can also enjoy full access to the resort’s infinity-edge pool, allowing for a seamless transition from fireside dining to a midday swim under the Bali sun.

+62 811 3830 6286 | @waatu.bali | waatu.com

Cucina at Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort

Since its reintroduction in December 2022, Cucina Brunch at Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort has reaffirmed its status as one of the island’s most anticipated Sunday affairs – and a strong contender for the best brunch in Bali. With a refreshed space and concept, the experience is elevated by a reimagined menu curated by Italian Head Chef Patrizia Battolu, bringing refined Mediterranean flair to Bali’s southern shores.

The lavish spread celebrates Italian-Mediterranean cuisine, with live cooking stations and artisan-led creations showcasing fresh local produce and authentic flavours. From vibrant antipasti and fresh salads to indulgent cannoli and generous cheese platters, the selection is both abundant and elegant. Signature highlights include Spigola alla Marinara, Frutti di Mare Pizza, and Gnocchi al Gorgonzola, alongside an impressive repertoire of Spanish, French, and Asian ateliers, seafood on ice and Indonesian specialties. The beverage offering is equally compelling, featuring innovative, crafted cocktails and a curated selection of fine Italian wines designed to complement the leisurely pace of the brunch.

Beyond the brunch feast, the experience flows seamlessly into Seaside Delight at the resort’s Toya Beach Bar & Grill. From 3 PM to 5 PM, guests can unwind by the ocean or take part in a playful beachfront golfing session, teeing off biodegradable balls filled with fish food in the sea.

Held every Sunday, from 11 AM to 3 PM, with Seaside Delight continuing until 5 PM, the brunch starts from IDR 888,000++ per person, inclusive of free-flow non-alcoholic beverages, pool access, live music, and ocean golfing privileges.

+62 361 849 2888 | @sofitelbalinusadua | sofitelbalinusadua.com

Bali Zoo

For those wanting to experience brunch a little differently, Bali Zoo introduces Brunch with Capybara – the island’s first dining experience alongside the zoological park’s resident capybaras. This one-of-a-kind programme invites guests to savour comforting fare while enjoying up-close encounters with one of the world’s most gentle, social, and endearingly relaxed mammals.

Designed as a slow-paced, feel-good experience, the programme encourages visitors to unwind in a warm and welcoming setting while spending quality time with the zoo’s calmest residents. Known for their friendly temperament and highly social nature, the capybaras have quickly become a favourite among visitors of all ages.

Brunch with Capybara pairs a laid-back dining atmosphere with intimate animal interaction. Guests can hand-feed the capybaras their favourite treats and enjoy personal encounters under the careful supervision of Bali Zoo’s professional animal care team, always ensuring the animals’ comfort and well-being. The package includes one selected meal, one beverage, and full zoo admission.

The experience is available in two daily sessions, from 9.30 AM to 11 AM and 11 AM to 12.30 PM, priced at IDR 750,000 per adult and IDR 525, 000 per child.

For those who prefer the interaction without the dining aspect, the zoo also presents the Capybara Connection programme – a specially curated encounter focused solely on meaningful interaction with these charming creatures. Available in three sessions (1 PM to 2 PM, 2 PM to 3 PM, and 3 PM to 4 PM), this experience is priced at IDR 605,000 per adult and IDR 430,000 per child.

+62 361 294 357 | @balizoo | bali-zoo.com

Starfish Bloo at W Bali – Seminyak

Sundays in Bali move to their own rhythm, and at W Bali – Seminyak, that rhythm crescendos at Starfish Bloo. Overlooking the Indian Ocean and framed by the resort’s vibrant WET pool scene, the Sunday Brunch has become one of the island’s most iconic culinary gatherings.

Held every Sunday from 12 PM to 3.30 PM, the experience invites guests to settle in for an abundant beachfront feast where indulgence meets effortless island style. The buffet showcases the freshest seafood on ice, premium roasted meats, vibrant salads, and flame-kissed BBQ selections, all complemented by live cooking stations that keep the energy high and flavours dynamic.

Beyond the buffet, a curated à la carte dishes add an elevated touch, while free-flow beverage packages – featuring handcrafted cocktails, wines, and sparkling pours – ensure glasses remain topped throughout the afternoon. The setting strikes a balance between tropical charm and contemporary elegance, with warm, attentive service reflecting the signature hospitality of W Hotels.

Live entertainment sets the tone, creating a lively yet polished atmosphere for celebrations, social gatherings, or simply lingering a little longer by the sea. Adding to the excitement, monthly collaborations spotlight some of Bali’s most exciting dining destinations, while quarterly guest appearances from acclaimed restaurants beyond the island introduce fresh culinary perspectives.

At W Bali – Seminyak, Sunday is more than a leisurely close to the weekend – it is the main event, where ocean views, bold flavours, and vibrant beats come together in true Seminyak style. The Sunday Brunch at Starfish Bloo is priced at IDR 950,000++ per person.

+62 817 0010 087 | @wbaliseminyak | starfishbloorestaurant.com

Arunika at The Meru Sanur

Elevate your Sunday ritual at Arunika Restaurant within The Meru Sanur, where an indulgent brunch unfolds amid tranquil gardens and an expansive lagoon-style pool. Designed as a relaxed weekend pastime for families and friends, Arunika’s Family Sunday Brunch pairs international flavours with wholesome, nourishing cuisine – all accompanied by the soothing sounds of live music.

From 12.30 PM to 3.30 PM, guests are invited to explore an abundant spread of local and global delights. Live cooking stations anchor the experience, from seafood on ice featuring Lombok oysters, prawns, and scallops, to a carving station presenting honey-glazed ham, slow-cooked short ribs, and roasted herb chicken. The live grill adds smoky depth with beef and chicken satay, tenggiri, and charred corn, complemented by vibrant sambals.

Additionally, sushi and sashimi counters showcase salmon, tuna, and snapper, while the pasta station prepares favourites à la minute. A Thai corner brims with tom yum, red curry, and wok-tossed basil dishes, alongside an impressive cheese and charcuterie selection, artisan breads, and fresh salads. Save room for a sweet finale: from cappuccino cheesecake and green tea entrement to a flowing chocolate foundation and interactive ice cream station.

Priced at IDR 500,000++ per person (non-alcoholic package) or IDR 1,000,000++ including alcoholic beverages, Arunika’s Sunday Brunch is a lively yet elegant affair – the perfect excuse to linger longer in one of Sanur’s most stunning beachront retreat.

+62 811 3830 8826 | @arunikasanur | themerusanur.com

Seasalt at Alila Seminyak

Set against the sweeping shoreline of Seminyak, Seasalt at Alila Seminyak invites guests to indulge in what has become one of the island’s most beloved Sunday rituals: the Coastal Brunch. Held weekly from 12 PM to 4 PM, this leisurely affair pairs sustainably sourced seafood and seasonal ingredients with ocean views and live music, creating an effortlessly refined afternoon by the sea.

Rooted in Japanese-inspired culinary philosophy, Seasalt’s brunch champions fresh, local produce and responsible sourcing. This experience combines a curated à la carte tasting menu – available to reorder at leisure – with The Chef’s Display, an abundant buffet showcasing premium seafood, meats, and vibrant vegetable dishes.

Highlights from the live stations include freshly shucked Banyuwangi oysters with imaginative condiments, seafood maki, and dry-aged fish sashimi, alongside wood-fired carvings of roasted corn-fed chicken, slow-cooked herb-crusted sirloin, and the freshly grilled catch of the day served with Balinese sambal. Interactive stations feature Angus beef tacos, poke bowls, and delicate seafood rolls, while signatures such as slow-cooked Wagyu short rib with Kalimantan black pepper and fragrant laksa round out the experience. The desserts spotlight chocolate, vanilla, and tropical fruits in artful creations by the pastry team.

Free-flow beverage packages elevate the afternoon with crisp Maison Aix Rosé, Italian Prosecco, and handcrafted cocktails, complementing the coastal breeze. Live performances by Lamented Laughter, blending soul, blues and jazz, complete the ambience. Relaxed yet refined, Seasalt’s Coastal brunch captures the true spirit of Sunday indulgence in Bali. The Coastal Brunch starts from IDR 650,000++ per person.

+62 811 3867 544 | @seasaltseminyak | Website

Kayuputi at The St. Regis Resort Bali

At Kayuputi, brunch unfolds as a sophisticated, à la minute dining ritual rather than a traditional buffet. Set along the beachfront of Nusa Dua at The St. Regis Bali Resort, the restaurant has long been regarded as one of Bali’s most distinguished culinary addresses – and its weekend brunch reflects that same level of precision and poise.

Here, every dish is prepared to order, allowing guests to explore the menu without limit while preserving the finesse of fine dining execution. Instead of moving between buffet counters, diners remain seated as elegantly plated creations arrive directly at the table. The experience is complemented by “Showcased at The Table”, a curated presentation of premium meats, ocean-fresh seafood and artisanal cheeses, ensuring each course is served at its peak.

A live piano performance sets a graceful tempo for the afternoon, while sweeping views of the Indian Ocean and Kayuputi’s signature white interiors create an atmosphere that is both polished and relaxed.

Two distinct brunches define the weekend. The St. Regis Bali Brunch, held every Saturday from 11 AM to 3 PM, highlights seasonal ingredients, fine cuts, and premium seafood, priced at IDR 1,250,000 nett per adult. On Sundays, The Astor Brunch draws inspiration from the Astor family legacy, presenting refined meats, fresh seafood, and decadent desserts in an evolving menu format, priced at IDR 1,650,000 nett per adult. Beverage packages are available from IDR 1,750,000 nett per person.

The award-winning restaurant continues to set the benchmark for elevated coastal dining in Bali, where indulgence is measured, service is intuitive, and every course is delivered with purpose.

+62 361 3006 786 | @kayuputirestaurant | kayuputibali.com

Pala Restaurant at The Apurva Kempinski Bali

Weekend indulgence reaches new heights at The Apurva Kempinski Bali, where the Sunday Brunchcation at Pala Restaurant invites guests to linger longer over an abundant culinary showcase by the sea.

Set within the resort’s grand gardens overlooking the pool, Pala presents an expansive buffet complemented by live cooking stations and refined signatures crafted under the guidance of Meilleurs Ouvriers de France winner Chef Jean-Yves Leuranguer. The spread traverses continents: an international cheese counter, exotic seafood bar, premium grill selections, sushi and sashimi, freshly baked breads, Indonesian favourites, and a mouthwatering array of desserts, while free-flow beverages complete the leisurely affair.

Adding a dynamic touch, the Japanese Grill station introduces Robatayaki specialties, where meats and seafood are expertly flame-grilled to order, bringing a hint of drama and bold flavour to the afternoon.

More than a brunch, the Brunchcation is designed as a full-day escape. Guests can enjoy access to the resort’s striking 60-metre swimming pool, family-friendly play pools and slides, as well as the pristine beachfront. For those seeking balance, ocean-view fitness facilities and indulgent spa experiences offer moments of restoration after a feast. Blending gourmet discovery with beachfront leisure, this elevated weekend ritual captures the essence of a well-spent Sunday in Nusa Dua.

Held every Sunday from 12 PM to 3.30 PM, the Sunday Brunchcation is priced at IDR 798,000++ per person. Children aged 6-12 dine at IDR 400,000++, while little ones under 6 years old dine for free.

+62 811 3880 7788 | @kempinskibali | kempinski.com

Daily Social at Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort

Elevating weekends in Kuta, Daily Social at Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort unveils its newly refreshed Sunday Social Brunch – a lively seaside affair that blends generous flavours with music and family-friendly fun.

Taking place every Sunday from 12 PM to 3.30 PM, the brunch unfolds against panoramic views of Kuta Beach and the Indian Ocean. The expansive buffet brings together international favourites and Indonesian specialties, from Jimbaran-style seafood and freshly shucked oysters to sushi, sashimi, roast beef, seasonal Balinese pork sam sam and Peking duck. Interactive live stations – including hand-pulled lamian noodles prepared to order – add theatricality to the dining experience.

A complimentary welcome drink and free-flow soft drinks are included, with the option to enhance the experience through a premium free-flow package. A live DJ provides an upbeat yet relaxed soundtrack, transforming the gathering into a lively social occasion.

The experience extends beyond the dining table, where guests can enjoy complimentary access and kids’ playground privileges, allowing families to move seamlessly from brunch to leisure time. As a thoughtful takeaway, each diner receives a house-made baguette accompanied by a personalised recipe card from the chef. Regular guests can also collect stamps towards a complimentary brunch reward.

More than just a weekly promotion, the Sunday Social Brunch delivers a well-rounded weekend escape – combining sumptuous cuisine, engaging entertainment, and breezy beachfront relaxation in one inviting destination. The brunch is priced at IDR 550,000++ per person, while the additional free-flow alcohol package is priced at IDR 375,000++ per person.

+62 361 846 5555 | @dailysocialbali | sheratonbalikuta.com