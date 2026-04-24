TEMPLE by Ginger Moon brings a distinctive “temple within a temple” concept to life in the core of South Beach, Kuta. Opened by the team behind Ginger Moon Canteen and Jackson Lily’s in April 2023, this unique dining destination fuses Bali’s heritage with a grounded culinary approach.

At the centre of the concept is Ibu Baya, a Denpasar native whose lifelong connection to food was shaped in her mother’s kitchen, leading her to bring a personal narrative to the restaurant with her husband, Dean Keddell. This “Bali on a Plate” philosophy is reflected in dishes that celebrate local ingredients and modern Indonesian flavours.

While the aroma of coffee wood and Balinese spices enhances the sensory experience, the menu is designed for sharing, encouraging guests to explore a variety of flavours across grilled dishes, salads, and reimagined classics. This communal approach lies at the core of TEMPLE’s ethos of bringing people together over food in a natural, warm, and celebratory way.

Sustainability and community remain central to the restaurant’s vision, with a continued commitment to supporting local producers and honouring Bali’s cultural and natural heritage. As Ibu Baya denotes, food is an expression of love in Indonesian culture, something meant to be shared, savoured and remembered.

Beyond its cuisine, TEMPLE offers a versatile environment, from relaxed boardwalk seating ideal for people-watching to an open kitchen for a theatrical touch, to tranquil garden spaces and comfortable lounge areas. Inspired by a centuries-old family temple, the design combines gray stone, red brick, golden wastra, and layered greenery for a setting grounded in tradition and today.

TEMPLE by Ginger Moon stands as a vibrant addition to Bali’s dining scene, open daily from 12 PM to 10 PM. Family-friendly touches like a dedicated children’s menu, amenities and event capabilities make it a welcoming destination for a wide range of occasions.

TEMPLE by Ginger Moon is a member of the Bali Restaurant & Café Association (BRCA). To learn more about BRCA, follow @balirca or visit balirca.id .

TEMPLE by Ginger Moon

Jl. Kartika Plaza No.8, South Beach, Kuta

+62 (0361) 752 725 | +62 813 3760 6066 (WA)

[email protected]

templebygingermoon.com

@templebygingermoon