At modern Greek restaurant AVLI in Uluwatu, dinner rarely stays still for long. What begins with shared plates and conversation gradually unfolds into something more spirited, where music, movement, and moments between tables become part of the experience itself.

Cosily tucked within an alfresco Greek yard just off the bustling Jalan Labuansait, AVLI draws upon the concept of avli (αυλή) – the heart of a traditional Greek home: an open, sunlit yard where families gather to cook, share meals and stories, and spend quality time together. Here, the atmosphere shifts naturally throughout the evening, guided as much by the people within the space as by the food arriving at the table. There is no fixed rhythm to the night: one table starts the energy, before another joins in, and somewhere between the music, the flavours, and the shared interactions, the entire space begins to move together.

At the centre of this atmosphere are two signature weekly experiences: Flower Party and OPA Night. Every Sunday, AVLI’s Flower Party sees petals circulating across the yard as the evening unfolds – passed between tables, thrown into the air, and slowly filling the space. What starts as dinner becomes playful and interactive, guided by a simple idea: throw flowers, not rules.

Meanwhile, Thursdays bring OPA Night, inspired by one of Greece’s most recognisable celebratory traditions. As plates meet the floor throughout the evening, the ritual becomes less about spectacle and more about shared release and togetherness. Guests naturally become part of the moment, whether celebrating birthdays, special occasions, or simply the joy of the night itself. AVLI’s wish plate ritual adds a personal touch, inviting guests to write messages before breaking their plates in celebration.

Guiding AVLI’s culinary identity is Greek Brand Chef Angelos Lantos, whose remarkable career spans more than three decades in Greek and Mediterranean cuisine, including 17 years at Spondi, the two-Michelin-starred restaurant in Athens. In 2018, he was ranked 176th among the 300 Best Chefs in the world.

Born and raised in Greece, Chef Angelos brings a deep understanding of the flavours and traditions of the Greek table to AVLI. His culinary philosophy is modern yet grounded, centred on quality ingredients, natural flavours, and refined technique that allows each element to shine.

This approach is reflected throughout AVLI’s menu: warm pita, house-made dips, seafood cooked over fire, and dishes designed to flow effortlessly across the table. Thoughtfully composed yet unfussy, the menu embraces the spirit of Greek communal dining, encouraging sharing, conversation, and connection throughout the evening.

What sets AVLI apart is not simply the setting or the cuisine, but the atmosphere that gradually builds throughout the night. The experience moves fluidly between intimate dinner and lively celebration, where the table becomes a place of connection and the energy of the evening is shared across the entire yard.

For those seeking a dining experience that feels more immersive, social, and full of character, AVLI offers a different pace altogether – one where dinner effortlessly evolves into something worth staying for.

AVLI is open daily from 5 PM to 11 PM (Mon-Thu) and 12 AM (Fri-Sat).

For more information, please contact +62 812 2663 8787, follow @avlibali on Instagram for more updates, or make reservations via SevenRooms .

AVLI Modern Greek

Jl. Labuansait No. 10, Pecatu, Uluwatu ( Google Maps )

+62 812 2663 8787

SevenRooms

@avlibali

avlibali.com