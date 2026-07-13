For families wanting more than the typical beach holiday, AYANA Resort Bali offers a thoughtful approach to family travel, where learning and leisure go hand in hand.

Set across 90 hectares of tropical gardens and dramatic coastline in Jimbaran, the integrated AYANA Resort Bali continues to elevate its family-friendly offerings with immersive educational programmes designed for young explorers.

At the heart of the experience are two standout initiatives: Guidepost Montessori and Green Camp AYANA, both created to inspire curiosity, creativity, and meaningful engagement during a Bali getaway. Young children aged 3 to 6 can join Guidepost Montessori Camp Adventure, a Montessori-inspired programme offering hands-on learning through nature, culture, and purposeful play. Available in flexible one-, two- or four-day formats, the sessions encourage independence and self-expression through seasonal themes rooted in Balinese culture and environmental awareness.

For older children aged 7 to 12, Green Camp AYANA presents a more adventurous outdoor experience. Developed in collaboration with Green Camp Bali, the programme invites children to explore biodiversity at AYANA Farm, take part in sustainability-focused workshops, and join team-based activities designed to build confidence, leadership, and environmental awareness.

Beyond the camps, families can make full use of AYANA Resort Bali’s extensive facilities, from 14 swimming pools and enriching cultural experiences at the SAKA Museum to interactive kids’ spaces and more than 31 dining venues. Among the highlights are two dedicated playgrounds – RIMBA Jungle Adventure and the coastal-inspired AYANA Ocean Adventure – where imaginative play and hands-on discovery take centre stage.

While children immerse themselves in enriching activities, parents are free to unwind at the spa, dine across the resort, or simply enjoy Bali at a slower pace, making AYANA Resort Bali an ideal destination for restorative and learning-rich family holidays.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 361 702 222 or visit ayana.com/bali

AYANA Resort Bali

Jl. Karang Mas Sejahtera, Jimbaran

+62 361 702 222

@ayanaresort

ayana.com/bali