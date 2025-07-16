RIMBA Jungle Adventure - KC_New-Kids-Club_27

Set on 90 hectares of lush clifftop overlooking Jimbaran Bay, AYANA Bali offers a complete family destination, where luxurious relaxation meets exciting adventure for all ages. With the recent opening of the RIMBA Jungle Adventure, a vibrant, all-new kids’ club, AYANA has elevated its already impressive family-friendly credentials.

RIMBA Jungle Adventure is an immersive world of outdoor and indoor play, designed to spark imagination and encourage exploration. Its centrepiece, Sproutroots, is a dynamic jungle-themed playground for older kids, featuring a zipline, climbing structures and nature-based obstacles that inspire movement, teamwork and discovery. For toddlers and younger children, Lumincave offers a cosy, sensory play space filled with cushioned areas and tactile experiences, perfect for safe and stimulating development. Meanwhile, Whisperwood provides an indoor haven of puzzles, storytelling corners and interactive games that encourage curiosity and creative thinking.

This thoughtfully curated mix of activity zones caters to children of all ages, allowing parents to unwind across AYANA’s expansive resort offerings. And there’s more to come – AYANA Ocean Adventure, launching August 2025, will bring splash-filled fun to the coastline, while Tevana Kids Club promises even more variety by the end of the year.

Families can also enjoy AYANA’s collection of pools (14 in total, including dedicated children’s options), kid-friendly dining across 30 restaurants, and even spacious, interconnecting rooms or private pool villas for ultimate comfort. The resort’s setting –peaceful, safe, and packed with cultural charm– makes it a great base for shared adventures both on and off property.

With the new RIMBA Jungle Adventure leading the way, AYANA Bali is redefining what a luxury family resort can be, creating a destination that delights young explorers and gives parents the perfect balance of fun and relaxation.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 361 702 222 or visit ayana.com

AYANA Bali
Jl. Karang Mas Sejahtera, Jimbaran
+62 361 702 222
@ayanaresort | @rimbabyayana
ayana.com

