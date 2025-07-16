From the culinary mind behind Mozaic comes Ubud’s new, contemporary Indonesian restaurant. Spice by Blake is the latest vision from Chef Blake Thornley, who presents his inventive menu rooted in local flavours and ingredients, served in a lively, modern setting.

Opening on the Jalan Monkey Forest, central Ubud, Spice by Blake invites guests into its stylish venue, embellished with Indonesian accoutrements and accents to give its modern feel a local touch. It’s cool and casual, designed as a destination for food-loving travellers and locals alike.

“Our mission is to present the soul of Indonesian cuisine through a new lens,” says Chef Blake Thornley. “We’ve created a space where guests can relax, explore something familiar in a surprising way, and taste the best of what this country has to offer with all the quality and none of the pretension.”

Of course, at the heart of the restaurant is its diverse menu, spanning appetisers, mains and creative desserts. Yes, the flavours are inspired by some of Indonesia’s most recognisable dishes, but Chef Blake offers some new interpretations and twists, so both Indonesian and international guests can savour something that is simultaneously original and familiar.

Rendang spices are introduced to tender beef cheek, or the classic rujak is elevated with cured kingfish and pomelo. With his love for cooking over open fire, Chef Blake presents some flame-grilled delicacies like the baby back pork ribs with coconut and long bean urab, or the black cod cooked steeped in spices and wrapped in banana leaves, cooked in traditional ‘pepes ikan’ style.

Beyond the food, the cocktails at Spice by Blake are a major attraction. Designed by Bili Wirawan, recipient of the Best Restaurant Mixologist Award 2024 by Les Grandes Tables du Monde, the bar offers spice-forward, low-waste cocktails made with seasonal ingredients such as snake fruit, jackfruit, and coconut. Each drink is hand-crafted to complement the bold flavours of the cuisine while reflecting the same ethos of sustainability and innovation.

Whether guests come for an early evening aperitif, a casual yet refined dinner, or late-night drinks with a tropical twist, Spice by Blake delivers a dynamic, stylish, thoughtful and flavourful experience that reflects the evolving face of modern Indonesian cuisine.

Open Daily from 4pm to 1am.

+62 812-3458-6169

@spicebyblakethornley

spicebali.com