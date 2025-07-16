Opening inside the boutique Uluwatu resort, Hidden Hills Villas, is a new dining destination perched beside the infinity pool and overlooking the Uluwatu hillside – Hidden Gem Restaurant and Wine Lounge. At the heart of the restaurant is fire and fine wines, with an extensive wine list and steak & grill specialties on the menu.

Opened in conjunction with Hidden Hills Villas’ 10th anniversary, the new restaurant is an invitation for outside guests to get a taste of what the property has to offer. Founder Max Loong shares, “With Hidden Gem, we’re expanding into wine, dining, and wellness while holding onto what matters most: authenticity, meaningful experiences, and personal connection.”

Whilst the restaurant is Californian-inspired, the menu is diverse and offers Mediterranean and Asian influences, complementing the tropical surroundings. The spotlight is certainly on the grilled selections, home to both premium steaks and fresh seafood offerings: from Petit Wagyu Filet Mignon and Prime New York Strip to Whole Jimbaran Lobster served with balado butter to Sesame Crusted Salmon. Or the ‘Surf and Turf’ selection offers the best of both worlds. However the menu extends to other delicacies like Mongolian-style Stir Fry, a rich and delicate Beef Tartare or fresh oysters.

Wine is a particular focus at Hidden Gem, with the founder a WSET Level-4 Certified Sommelier, and as such every dish on the menu comes with a wine pairing suggestion.

The restaurant offers a selection of 40 wines made available by glass, with an impressive list of international wines, from premium French Champagnes like Krug Grande Cuvée (170th Edition) to favourite New Zealand whites like Babich Sauvignon Blanc and popular reds like Napa Valley’s Robert Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon. Hidden Gem Restaurant offers wine flight tastings for those more tempted by the cellar than the kitchen, enjoyed alongside curated bar bites like the charcuterie board or pork belly sliders.

Finally, the restaurant is complemented by the new Hidden Gem Wine Boutique, a retail and tasting destination home to over 100 premium and ultra-premium wines, from both classic to emerging terroirs. Aimed at being the go-to wine boutique in Uluwatu, guests can explore the collection, accompanied by a sommelier (by appointment).

Open daily from 7.30am to 11pm

+62 819-1616-9009

@hiddengemuluwatu

hiddengemuluwatu.com