Once defined by fitness retreats and spa holidays, wellness travellers now seek more personal experiences that help them recharge, reconnect and rebalance. Embracing this shift, The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali introduces its new Wellness, Your Way campaign for Global Wellness Day 2026, celebrating a more flexible approach to wellbeing.

The 432-room beachfront resort has long centred guest experience on wellness through its Sleep Well, Move Well and Eat Well philosophy. One of its standout experiences is the Beachfront Ice Bath programme, where against the backdrop of the Indian Ocean, guests are guided through breathing techniques before immersing themselves in cold water as the sun rises. While the physical benefits of recovery and circulation are well known, many participants describe the experience as enriching their mental clarity, focus and resilience.

Beyond dedicated wellness activities, The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali offers a holistic ecosystem designed to support differing travel styles. Families can enjoy wellness-focused activities together through the Westin Family programme, while couples and solo travellers can explore mindful movement sessions, nutritious dinners and restorative treatments. Business travellers are also catered to through wellness-inspired meeting and event programmes connected to the adjacent Bali International Convention Centre.

The resort’s wellness offerings are further shaped by the guidance of Dr Jitendra Pokhriyal, Director of Wellness & Recreation. Through tailored consultations and programmes, guests are encouraged to discover aligned and sustainable wellness practices. “True wellness is not about following a fixed formula,” said the doctor. “Every individual arrives with different goals, challenges, and motivations. Our role is to help guests discover what wellbeing means for them and provide experiences that feel both meaningful and sustainable.”

General Manager Sander Looijen acknowledges the increasingly personal way guests define wellbeing, saying, “Some guests arrive wanting to improve physical performance, others want to sleep better, reconnect with family, recover from burnout, or simply disconnect from a constantly connected world.”

With Wellness, Your Way, The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali reflects this diverse new era of wellness travel, one not measured by a specific routine or trend, but by experiences valuable to each individual. Whether through movement, mindfulness, nourishment or stillness, the resort invites guests to create their own path to living well.

For more information, watch the campaign video on YouTube and visit westinnusaduabali.com or follow @WestinBali on Instagram.

The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali

Kawasan Pariwisata Nusa Dua

BTDC Lot N-3

Jl. Kw. Nusa Dua Resort, Benoa