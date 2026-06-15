New flavours have landed in Bali as world-renowned Scottish gin brand, Hendrick’s Gin, unveiled the newest addition to their portfolio: Another Hendrick’s. Selected guests were invited to experience ‘Anotherland,’ getting a first taste of the new, flavourful expressions.

It has nearly been a decade since the legendary distillery has added to their permanent collection, with the iconic flagship Hendrick’s Gin launched in 1999, and an experimental quininated gin, Orbium, beingreleased in 2017 as an extension of the original. Thus, the release of Another Hendrick’s earlier this February 2026 was truly a milestone moment for the global brand, sparking major anticipation amongst gin-geeks and the bar industry around the world.

This new expression builds upon the time-tested flavours of the original gin. The 11 botanicals and Hendrick’s signature cucumber and Bulgarian rose infusions remain present in Another Hendrick’s, but now two new ingredients have been introduced: orange blossom and cacao.

Behind its creation is Hendrick’s Master Distiller, Lesley Gracie, who was inspired by her love of chocolate and the botanical hothouse in Hendrick’s Gin Palace. The two expressions – the bright, floral and citrusy notes of the orange blossom (flower), and the smooth, silky notes of cacao – complement and balance one another; and, atop the existing botanicals and infusions, have created a collective palate that is simultaneously familiar and novel.

“Another Hendrick’s, with its delectable combination of orange blossom and cacao is really rather unusual. Resulting in a flavour profile with depth, a hint of sweetness, and a lift of freshness that is completely distinctive,” shares the Master Distiller, who was always behind the original Hendrick’s recipe.

Packaged in an all-white release of the brand’s signature apothecary bottle, Another Hendrick’s becomes the yang to the original Hendrick’s yin, where the two shall stand side-by-side on the top shelf years to come.

The Unexpected Flavours Come to Bali

Since its official launch, Another Hendrick’s has been making its way across the world, and in June 2026, Indonesia finally got its first taste.

Immersive experiences invited audiences to Rediscover Hendrick’s and Discover Another Hendrick’. In Bali, this took shape through a private gin-pairing dinner at Santanera, a refined Latin-American restaurant in Canggu.

The evening was opened by Alexis Sang, Hendrick’s Gin Brand Ambassador for Southeast Asia, who brought guests on an immersive tasting journey of both the Original and Another Hendrick’s, teasing out the distinct expressions of these ‘unusual’ and oddly-infused gins bring to the palate.

This was followed by a dinner journey prepared by Andrés Becerra, Chef and Co-Founder of Santanera Bali, who designed a series of dishes to match the flavours of Another Hendrick’s curated cocktails:-

Delicate flavours of Normandy Scallops on Whipped Roe paired with a smooth Another Hendrick’s Martini (with fine white port, olive brine and seaweed saline); to an indulgent Milk Chocolate Ganache to complement ‘Cocoa’, a dessert cocktail with Olorosso Sherry, Cocoa Bitter and Dark Crème de Cacao to highlight Another Hendrick’s cacao notes.

The evening continued onto the rooftop, taken over by Hendrick’s Gin, where ‘Original’ or ‘Another’ Gin and Tonics were the cocktail du jour; alongside the unique addition of a Hendrick’s Trolley serving Sgroppino sorbets to the evening’s imbibers.

The Bali launch marked the beginning of Another Hendrick’s journey in Indonesia, paving the way for these new expressions to find their way into gin-loving bars, restaurants and homes across the country.

Experience the unexpected delights of Another Hendrick’s. For further information:

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