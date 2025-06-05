Raise Your Glass to World Cucumber Day 2025 With Hendrick’s Gin

Cocktail connoisseurs whose preferred drink of choice is a Gin & Tonic should look forward to Saturday, 14 June 2025 as Hendrick’s Gin returns with its annual World Cucumber Day 2025 celebration, during which they their ‘Cucumber Currency Exchange’ tradition, allowing patrons to trade-in a cucumber for a Hendrick’s G&T at participating venues across Bali, Jakarta, and other regions in Indonesia.

Infused with thirst-quenching cucumber and delicate Bulgarian rose, Hendrick’s Gin’s flavour profile is one that certainly stands out, making for a perfectly refreshing Hendrick’s Gin and Tonic. All good drinkers will know that a few slices of cucumber elevate this particular drink; as such, the Scottish-born gin brand encourages fans to come together in paying homage to this humble fruit (yes, fruit) on World Cucumber Day.

Partnering with 70 outlets across Bali, Jakarta, West Java, Central Java, and East Java, on World Cucumber Day (14 June 2025), Hendrick’s Gin invites patrons to not only exchange a cucumber for a refreshing Hendrick’s Gin & Tonic but also enjoy special experiences and pop-ups at selected venues. At the core of this event is the ‘Cucumber Currency Exchange‘, a unique way to highlight the significance of this refreshing ingredient. You simply need to bring a cucumber to selected participating venues, and in return, receive a complimentary Hendrick’s Gin & Tonic during the dedicated ‘Cucumber Hour’, a perfect twist on the popular ‘cocktail hour’ tradition.

This year, Refreshing Encounters with Hendrick’s Gin is beyond a toast as the celebration showcases a lineup of unique experiences curated to surprise and refresh. From 1-12 June 2025, fans of cucumber are in for a surprise at five selected establishments across Canggu: Segno, Santanera, Bar Souvenir, The Shady Fox, and The Mailroom. Gin lovers can embark on a hunt for Hendrick’s Cucumber Stamp Hunt, where each stamp collected with every purchase of a Hendrick’s gin-based cocktail at partnered bars allows patrons to stand a chance to win exclusive prizes from Hendrick’s Gin.

Those who like a little mystery with their cocktail should be on the lookout for the elusive Hendrick’s Golden Cucumber. Throughout June, customers purchasing Hendrick’s Original, Hendrick’s Grand Cabaret or Hendrick’s Flora Adora from Red & White liquor stores or minuman.com may discover this rare treasure in their package. 15 fortunate finders will unlock exclusive Hendrick’s Gin merchandise and prizes, with one grand prize winner receiving something exciting.

“Hendrick’s Gin’s infusions of rose and cucumber are what give it its peculiar yet extraordinarily inviting flavour profile. We always insist that a Hendrick’s Gin & Tonic must be garnished with slices of cucumber as it accentuates all the nuanced flavours of our gin, whilst adding a delightful layer of crisp refreshment in a way that no other garnish can!” commented Charmaine Thio, Southeast Asia Brand Ambassador for Hendrick’s Gin.

If you’re looking to celebrate World Cucumber Day in Bali, Hendrick’s special ‘Cucumber Hour’ will take place from 8 PM onwards local time, and will be available in the venues listed below:

Seminyak – Legian

Alila Seminyak

Merah Putih Restaurant

KU DE TA

Bo & Bun

Aloft Bali Seminyak

District 1 Bar

Friends Bar

Beer & Co Legian Nusa Dua

Canna Bali

The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali



Berawa-Canggu

Penny Lane Bali Restaurant

The Avocado Factory

Atlas Beach Club Uluwatu

Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort Bali Uluwatu

Ulu Cliffhouse

Ulu Fish Market



Ubud

Ambar Ubud Bar

Whisper Cove Bar Ubud

Cretya Sunset by Alas Harum Bali

Bisma Valley Ubud

Omma Day Club Bali

Terms and conditions:

• The ‘Cucumber Hour’ off er will run from 8 PM onwards on 14 June.

• Those wishing to participate in ‘Cucumber Hour’ must be over 21 and have proof of identifi cation.

• Only one drink per person can be redeemed at the participating bar(s).

• The cucumber is not legal tender and may only be exchanged for a single measure of Hendrick’s and Tonic.

• The offer will only be available in participating bars, detailed above.

Follow @hendricksgin on Instagram and stay tuned to the hashtags #HendricksGin #RefreshingEncounters #WorldCucumberDay #CuriosulyRefreshing. Visit hendricksgin.com for more information.