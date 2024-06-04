Trade In a Cucumber for a Free Hendrick’s & Tonic on World Cucumber Day 2024

If your go-to tipple is a G&T then you’ll be looking forward to Friday, 14 June 2024. It’s World Cucumber Day, during which Hendrick’s Gin will bring back their tradition of the ‘Cucumber Currency Exchange’ allowing patrons to literally trade-in a cucumber for a drink at selected Hendrick’s Gin outlets in Bali, Jakarta and other regions in Indonesia.

Infused with thirst quenching cucumber and delicate Bulgarian rose, Hendrick’s Gin’s flavour profile is one that certainly stands out, making for a perfectly refreshing Hendrick’s and Tonic. All good drinkers will know that this particular drink is elevated by a few slices of cucumber, as such, the Scottish-born gin brand encourages fans to come together in paying homage to this humble fruit (yes, fruit) on World Cucumber Day.

Partnering with 150 outlets across Bali, Jakarta, Semarang, Surabaya and Bandung, on World Cucumber Day (14 June 2024), Hendrick’s Gin invites patrons to not only exchange a cucumber for a refreshing Hendrick’s & Tonic, but also enjoy special experiences and pop-ups at selected venues, like the ‘Cucumber Concierge’ and ‘DIY Cocktail Corner’.

Two venues have been chosen as exclusive primary bars and will be bedecked in full Hendrick’s decoration and will offer the unique DIY Cocktail Corners, these venues are: Artesian Bar in Jakarta and Finns Beach Club in Bali. The ‘Cucumber Concierge’ will be available in all 150 outlets, providing cucumbers to those who didn’t bring their own — because everyone needs to celebrate World Cucumber Day!

If you’re looking to celebrate World Cucumber Day in Bali, Hendrick’s special ‘Cucumber Hour’ will take place from 4pm to 7pm local time, and will be available in the venues listed below:-

Canggu-Tabanan

FINNS Beach Club

The Mailroom Speakeasy Bar

Kong Bali

Club Soda Canggu

The Shady Pig

FRIENDS Bar

La Brisa Bali

The Shady Fox

Old Man’s Bali

Luna Beach Club

Playroom Nightclub

Theatre Bar Bali

Shelter

Santanera

Sol Rooftop Bali

Penny Lane

Lemon & Salt Rooftop Bar

Atlas Beach Club

Hubble Restaurant Bali

Milano Italian Restaurant

Ghost Kitchen

Kuta-Legian-Sanur

Bali Mandra Beach Resort & Spa

Romeos Bar & Grillery

Sala Bistro Sanur Seminyak

W Bali – SeminyakAlila Seminyak

Biku Bali

Mano Beach House

District 1 Bar

Okuzono Japanese Dining Bali

Ku De Ta

ODIN Kitchen + Bali

Pison Bali Uluwatu-Jimbaran

Karma Kandara Bali

Jumeirah Bali

The Edge Bali

Camden Uluwatu

Anantara Uluwatu

Sundays Beach Club

Ulu Cliff House Nusa Dua

Grand Hyatt Bali

Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort

The Westin Resort Nusa Dua

Yasa Segara Bengiat Restaurant Canna Bali Ubud

Pistachio Ubud Restaurant

Ibu Susu Bar & Kitchen

The Night Rooster

Pison Ubud

The Blue Door Speakeasy & Club Lounge

Arkamara Djiwa Ubud

Mandapa a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

Cretya Ubud by Alas Harum Bali

Sardine by K Club

Chora Ubud

Pasir Bali

Sala Bistro Ubud

Terms and conditions:

• ‘Cucumber Hour’ is available at selected outlets starting on Friday, June 14th, 2024.

• Those interested in participating in ‘Cucumber Hour’ must be at least 18 years old and possess a valid ID.

• Exchanges may be made only once at the bar listed above.

• Cucumbers are not accepted as a form of payment; they can only be exchanged once for a Hendrick’s & Tonic.

Visit hendricksgin.com for more information.