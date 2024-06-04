Trade In a Cucumber for a Free Hendrick’s & Tonic on World Cucumber Day 2024

If your go-to tipple is a G&T then you’ll be looking forward to Friday, 14 June 2024. It’s World Cucumber Day, during which Hendrick’s Gin will bring back their tradition of the ‘Cucumber Currency Exchange’ allowing patrons to literally trade-in a cucumber for a drink at selected Hendrick’s Gin outlets in Bali, Jakarta and other regions in Indonesia.
Infused with thirst quenching cucumber and delicate Bulgarian rose, Hendrick’s Gin’s flavour profile is one that certainly stands out, making for a perfectly refreshing Hendrick’s and Tonic. All good drinkers will know that this particular drink is elevated by a few slices of cucumber, as such, the Scottish-born gin brand encourages fans to come together in paying homage to this humble fruit (yes, fruit) on World Cucumber Day.
Partnering with 150 outlets across Bali, Jakarta, Semarang, Surabaya and Bandung, on World Cucumber Day (14 June 2024), Hendrick’s Gin invites patrons to not only exchange a cucumber for a refreshing Hendrick’s & Tonic, but also enjoy special experiences and pop-ups at selected venues, like the ‘Cucumber Concierge’ and ‘DIY Cocktail Corner’.
Two venues have been chosen as exclusive primary bars and will be bedecked in full Hendrick’s decoration and will offer the unique DIY Cocktail Corners, these venues are: Artesian Bar in Jakarta and Finns Beach Club in Bali. The ‘Cucumber Concierge’ will be available in all 150 outlets, providing cucumbers to those who didn’t bring their own — because everyone needs to celebrate World Cucumber Day!
If you’re looking to celebrate World Cucumber Day in Bali, Hendrick’s special ‘Cucumber Hour’ will take place from 4pm to 7pm local time, and will be available in the venues listed below:-
Canggu-Tabanan
FINNS Beach Club
The Mailroom Speakeasy Bar
Kong Bali
Club Soda Canggu
The Shady Pig
FRIENDS Bar
La Brisa Bali
The Shady Fox
Old Man’s Bali
Luna Beach Club
Playroom Nightclub
Theatre Bar Bali
Shelter
Santanera
Sol Rooftop Bali
Penny Lane
Lemon & Salt Rooftop Bar
Atlas Beach Club
Hubble Restaurant Bali
Milano Italian Restaurant
Ghost Kitchen
Kuta-Legian-Sanur
Bali Mandra Beach Resort & Spa
Romeos Bar & Grillery
Sala Bistro Sanur
Seminyak
W Bali – SeminyakAlila Seminyak
Biku Bali
Mano Beach House
District 1 Bar
Okuzono Japanese Dining Bali
Ku De Ta
ODIN Kitchen + Bali
Pison Bali
Uluwatu-Jimbaran
Karma Kandara Bali
Jumeirah Bali
The Edge Bali
Camden Uluwatu
Anantara Uluwatu
Sundays Beach Club
Ulu Cliff House
Nusa Dua
Grand Hyatt Bali
Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort
The Westin Resort Nusa Dua
Yasa Segara Bengiat Restaurant Canna Bali
Ubud
Pistachio Ubud Restaurant
Ibu Susu Bar & Kitchen
The Night Rooster
Pison Ubud
The Blue Door Speakeasy & Club Lounge
Arkamara Djiwa Ubud
Mandapa a Ritz-Carlton Reserve
Cretya Ubud by Alas Harum Bali
Sardine by K Club
Chora Ubud
Pasir Bali
Sala Bistro Ubud
Terms and conditions:
• ‘Cucumber Hour’ is available at selected outlets starting on Friday, June 14th, 2024.
• Those interested in participating in ‘Cucumber Hour’ must be at least 18 years old and possess a valid ID.
• Exchanges may be made only once at the bar listed above.
• Cucumbers are not accepted as a form of payment; they can only be exchanged once for a Hendrick’s & Tonic.
Follow @hendricksginsea on Instagram and stay tuned to the hashtags #HendricksGin #WorldCucumberDay. Visit hendricksgin.com for more information.