Kick Off Your Day Early at Sundays and Save 20% on Food & Beverages

Enjoy a day of ultimate relaxation and fun at Sundays, where goers can soak up the sun on pristine beaches, indulge in delicious food and drinks, take advantage of complimentary water sports, and marvel at breath-taking ocean views.

Sundays, a beachfront institution, invites guests to embrace the spirit of slow living on an idyllic beach. Its exotic location, accessible only by a private inclinator descends through 100-meter-high cliffs, is the ultimate beach experience. The beach club caters to diverse preferences with both separated family-friendly and adults-only VIP decks.

Guests can enjoy a selection of breakfast menu such as superfood smoothies, juice cleanse, and classic breakfasts such as bacon & egg muffins. Award-winning chef James Viles curates the menu, with Executive Chef Andy Photiou overseeing the culinary operations on the ground, ensuring fresh, locally sourced ingredients are showcased throughout the all-day dining experience.

Arriving early enhances the experience by securing the best seats and allowing you to start your day in a peaceful, scenic setting. To make the day even more rewarding, guests arriving before 10 AM can save 20% on their total food and beverage bill for the entire day. It’s the perfect way to relax, indulge, and make the most of everything Sundays has to offer.

For more information, visit Sundaysbeachclub.com .

Sundays

Jl. Pantai Selatan Gau, Ungasan, Badung 80361

(+62) 811 383 06 286

[email protected]

waatubali.com