Bali-born fashion brand, Magali Pascal, unveiled their latest collection ‘Alegria’ in an exclusive runway presentation held at Studio Eksotika, Desa Potato Head, Bali. The full-scale runway production, a rarity in Bali’s fashion scene, brought to stage a vibrant collection shaped by music, rhythm and emotion.

French designer Magali Pascal has become a defining presence in Bali’s fashion identity, bridging Parisian refinement with island ease to develop a distinct voice in the global resortwear landscape. This latest collection, Alegria, departs from the traditional design process and was conceived through sound, with a curated playlist becoming the ultimate inspiration, audio translated into elegant, flowing silhouettes.

The result is a diverse capsule of vibrant pieces, from a beach-ready Tunic Dress to chic statement tees, and versatile Maxi Dresses that would suit a Sunday brunch occasion as much as any evening soirée. This 2026 release is playful and punchy, like the ‘Ronaldo’ the sports-inspired knitwear; as well as tastefully tropical, like the sunset ombre Robin Dresses in Habotai Silk.

The runway show at Desa Potato Head gathered a curated audience of prominent across fashion, culture, and entrepreneurship, including Andien, Inka Williams, Happy Salma, Niluh Djelantik, Indah Kalalo, as well as Bali-based creatives and entrepreneurs such as Rob Peetom Family, Sri Luce Rusna, Daniel Mitchelle and Budiman Ong, among others. Alegria is available at Magali Pascal boutiques across Bali, as well as from their online store.

For more information, follow @magalipascal on Instagram or visit magalipascal.com .