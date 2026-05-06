For more than 18 years, Ekajaya Fast Ferry has been helping travellers explore the islands of Bali and Lombok with comfort and confidence. Offering a comprehensive network of stops across the two regions, and a fleet of professionally-managed vessels, this seafaring service remains one of the most reliable ways to reach your chosen island destination.

Whilst Eka Jaya is best known for its Bali-Lombok crossings, their services actually extend to a total of nine key ports, including Padang Bai, Serangan, Nusa Penida, Nusa Lembongan, Gili Trawangan, Gili Meno, Gili Air, Bangsal, and Senggigi. This has become increasingly important for travellers looking for flexible, multi-stop solutions to their island travels – and importantly, being able to disembark directly at their selected destination.

Particularly popular is Eka Jaya’s dynamic ‘triangle ticket’ option, allowing for additional stops on their journey. For example, from Padang Bai, travellers can go to Nusa Penida, and then continue to Gili Trawangan, and then finally back to Bali. This option has allowed for freedom of movement, expanded discoveries and also better value in a single booking.

Ensuring Safety and Comfort

Ekajaya’s impressive vessels are what have really secured the most trust over the years. Their fleet consists of robust, two-storey ferries that are 34-metres long or more, with space up to 260 passengers, offering both outdoor deck and air-conditioned indoor seating options. Services are designed for comfort, backed by rigorous maintenance, experienced crews and comprehensive insurance coverage, allowing guests to travel with ease and peace of mind between their chosen destinations.

Very soon, they will also welcome a new 322-seat vessel, Ekajaya Patra, to their fleet, further enhancing capacity, comfort, and service as demand for island-hopping continues to grow.

Looking ahead, their network is set to become even more refined with the launch of an upcoming exclusive ferry terminal, the ‘Nusa Dua Harbour,’ which will start sailing on 27 June 2026. Strengthening their presence in South Bali, the new terminal will offer passengers a smoother and more convenient departure point, making onward island connections easier than ever.

As Bali travellers continue looking for what comes next — from Penida’s coastal beauty to Lombok’s wider landscapes and the easy escape of the Gilis — Ekajaya Fast Ferry remains a trusted gateway to the region’s most rewarding island journeys, taking travellers from waves to wonders.

More Reasons to Book with Ekajaya



Passengers can unlock exclusive perks with their ticket, including special offers of up to 30% off at selected restaurants, spas, and hotel partners across Bali, Lembongan, Penida, Lombok, and the Gili Islands. It is an added benefit that turns transport into part of the wider holiday experience.

For schedules, prices and booking, WhatsApp +628113705336, email [email protected] , or visit ekajayafastferry.com .