Cocana Resort is enticing guests to experience a more refined side of ‘Gili T’ – shifting the reputation of an island famous for its party scene, to a place where chic accommodations and dreamy sunset drinks are the new normal.

On the peaceful side of Trawangan, Cocana Resort welcomes guests with its modern tropical design, where stylish villas and suites nestle in verdant garden spaces, designed for comfortable island living. The swim-up Lagoon Pool Suites are the only ones of their kind on Gili Trawangan; and the private one- to three-bedroom villas invite for intimate escapes or family getaway.

Food and beverage experiences are at the core of Cocana Resort: at the resort’s heart is Pacifica Restaurant, offering a Mediterranean-inspired all-day dining; on the beachfront, Sunset Club is an elevated beach bar where an open-fire barbecue grills up freshly-caught seafood and tapas-style bites – best savoured with a cocktail during sundown hours, with Bali’s Mt.Agung visible in the across the horizon. In June 2026, the resort will open Sensei Ikan, a twelve-seat Japanese omakase speakeasy – something totally new for Gili T.

Cocana Resort also boasts the largest wellness sanctuary on the island, SAO Spa, offering a full range of signature international treatments. Meanwhile, resort-provided water sports and excursions across the Gili archipelago promise plenty to do during the day. Of course, the island’s lively centre remains just a short bicycle ride away when the mood calls for it. Beautiful by nature, considered by design, Cocana Resort is a destination in its own right on Gili Trawangan.

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