Berawa welcomes a new multi-concept lifestyle compound with the opening of Mata Berawa, adding another layer of excitement to one of Bali’s most dynamic neighbourhoods for culinary, nightlife, and contemporary culture.

Founded by award-winning Indonesian musician and public figure Marcello Tahitoe, Mata is an extension of his personal taste and evolving journey, interpreted into a shared space where guests are invited to slow down, explore, and reconnect through food, music, and everyday rituals.

Defining the establishment are three core elements: Mata, the compound itself; Paisley, a character-driven bar; and Live by Chance, a curated retail space. Together, they form a single ecosystem where experience, ambience, and community naturally intersect.

Not only does Mata refer to the compound, but it also encompasses the restaurant within, which serves as the starting point for the overall experience. Mata implements a grounded approach to dining, inspired by Indonesian culinary traditions alongside an array of international dishes. Here, guests can select a daily rotating selection of Indonesian dishes displayed on the showcase – a concept inspired by the traditional warteg – a simple and intuitive way of dining, reconceptualised through a modern lens.

The establishment features a spacious indoor dining space, alongside an outdoor area dubbed ‘the backyard’. Meanwhile, Paisley lies inside the centre of the space, a bar envisioned as a hub to ease into the evening for casual drinks and fine tunes personally curated by Marcello. Live by Chance completes the experience with its retail space located by the entrance, showcasing a mix of local and international brands.

Open daily from 10 AM to 10 PM on weekdays and until 4 AM on weekends.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 813 3357 770 or follow

Mata Berawa

Jl. Subak Sari 13, Tibubeneng, Berawa

+62 813 3357 770

@mataberawa