Building on the success of its first outlet in Seminyak, PARÁ Treats has finally opened its second location in the vibrant heart of Canggu.

Opened on 29 March 2026, PARÁ Treats Canggu invites guests to escape Bali’s sunny days with refreshing frozen yoghurt treats and smoothies that made the original Seminyak outlet a favourite. Located at Jalan Nelayan No. 4, the new outlet features larger indoor and outdoor spaces with a contrasting design.

Meanwhile, the outdoor patio showcases a warm terracotta façade with wooden flooring, while the indoor space boasts a sleek, clean aesthetic with white subway tiles, stainless-steel furnishings, and large windows that open to street views. The moment you enter the space, the scent of cold cream, ripe fruit, and a hint of sweetness is the first thing that greets you.

The menu is made entirely of fresh ingredients – no shortcuts, nothing pre-packaged. The Canggu location brings over crowd-pleasing favourites from Seminyak, including the Glow Skincare and Berries N Cherries smoothies, as well as the Strawberry Cheesecake froyo. A new addition exclusive to the Canggu outpost is the Pistachio PARÁ – not your average pistachio cream, but a rich, smooth, and quietly addictive indulgence.

PARÁ Treats Canggu is a cosy, laid-back streetside escape where guests are invited to linger and indulge in refreshing cold treats amid the hot, bustling streets of Canggu. It’s a space that doesn’t without trying to be loud or jarring like many spots in the area.

Open daily from 9 AM to 10 PM.

For more information, follow @paratreatsid

PARÁ Treats Canggu

Jl. Nelayan No. 4, Canggu

@paratreatsid