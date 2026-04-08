Hacienda PATRÓN Presents the XXtra Lost Stage at Day Zero Bali

This April, a new festival emerges as Day Zero Festival makes its island debut at GWK Cultural Park on Friday, 17 April 2026. Produced in association with Savaya Bali, the event brings together music, culture, and the craft of regional greats into the heart of the festival. Partaking in this inaugural event, Hacienda PATRÓN is set to enliven the festival as they host the XXtra Lost Stage.

XXtra Lost presents festivalgoers with Day Zero’s most intimate space – imagine an open-air, jungle-enclosed stage where the festival’s most exciting regional talents play to a crowd that knows exactly why they are there. Hosted by Hacienda PATRÓN, the space is where craftsmanship, cocktails, and connection intersect, bringing the artists and music of the Asia Pacific region to a stage built for precisely that kind of story.

A brand that needs no introduction, PATRÓN is one of the world’s most prominent tequilas, entirely handcrafted in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, and recognised for its steadfast approach to quality and craft. Central to the XXtra Lost stage is a lineup curated by Day Zero – DJs and selectors spanning Southeast Asia, Japan, Europe, and beyond, whose work is already shaping the sound of the region. Championing these artists through its Regional Greats platform, Hacienda PATRÓN gives the stories behind their music a wider audience across regions.

Gracing the XXtra Lost stage at Day Zero Bali is an exciting lineup of music tastemakers, including Vietnamese-German DJ, Levi Oi; Italian-born, Bali-based DJ, Jay Mugelli; Bali-born non-profit collective, La Piscine Électronique; famed Balinese selector, Inna Ra; emerging Japanese talent, Namimi Sensei; Chicago-born DJ, Lauren Lane; and Audio-fly co-creator, Anthony Middleton.

Festival attendees will be serenaded throughout the night as music continuously flows from sunset to sunrise, the full arc of a Day Zero experience. Whether you’re just discovering a new artist for the first time or watching names already building global momentum, XXtra Lost hosted by Hacienda PATRÓN provides front-row seats to some of music’s most compelling acts from the region.

Festivalgoers can explore various spaces designed to relax and recharge between sets surrounding the stage, where PATRÓN will be available throughout the event. Hacienda PATRÓN will be open throughout Day Zero Bali ( @dayzero_bali ).

@patron

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