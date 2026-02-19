The island’s world-class food and beverage scene continues to grow and innovate, adding to the already fantastic variety of venues in which to eat, drink and enjoy. Brand new venues – be it a late-night speakeasy, the latest fine-dining destination or a comfy new café – are still popping up across Bali, and here we bring you some of the most notable new kids in town. So, if you’re looking for the best new restaurants in Bali in 2026, or the most intriguing new bar, don’t look any further.

Browse new restaurants in Bali by month:

JANUARY • FEBRUARY

FEBRUARY UPDATE

New restaurants in Bali that opened in February 2026

The Chowk at Taman Gita

New Indian restaurant in Jimbaran

InterContinental Bali Resort brings the spice-rich flavours of India to the shores of Jimbaran, unveiling its collaboration with The Chowk, an Indian Gourmet House, now open within the resort’s Taman Gita Restaurant.

The Chowk at Taman Gita marries centuries-old culinary heritage with contemporary elegance, offering guests an immersive dining experience set within one of Bali’s most renowned beachfront destinations. Inspired by the word “Chowk”, meaning crossroads or gathering square, the restaurant embodies the essence of India’s bustling marketplaces where food, culture, and community collide.

Honouring the belief that food is more than nourishment, it is memory, ritual, celebration, and connection, the restaurant pays homage to age-old recipes and regional traditions, presented with refined, modern sensibility for today’s discerning travellers.

Set amid serene surroundings, the restaurant exudes a warm yet elegant ambience, which can accommodate up to 220 guests. Whether settling down within the elegant indoor space or the charming semi-outdoor seating overlooking the pond, the atmosphere is immersive, inviting, and thoughtfully curated.

Led by Chef Dhoom Singh, the culinary team consists of Chef Suresh, the restaurant’s Chaat and Dessert Chef, as well as talented chefs Himanshu, Vijendra, Sanjay, Avtar, and Mahesh. Together, they have crafted a menu that takes guests on a curated journey across India’s diverse regions, from signature North and South Indian specialties to Indo-Chinese favourites and beloved street-food classics. Guests can indulge in bold spices, slow-cooked gravies, hand-rolled brads, and vibrant chaat selections, alongside handcrafted traditional sweets – each dish reflecting the balance of authenticity and artistry that celebrates the depth and richness of India’s culinary legacy.

Open daily from 12 PM to 10.30 PM.

+62 811 3820 8768 | [email protected] | bali.intercontinental.com

Pison N.2

Café and restaurant in Ubud

Pison introduces Pison N.2, a garden-led extension of its Ubud flagship, located directly behind the original Pison Ubud. Designed as a social garden, the new space offers coffee, aperitivo-style drinks, and light plates in a relaxed setting that encourages community, conversation, and unhurried afternoons.

The expanded venue finds its home inside a redesigned Indonesian joglo, exuding with an earthy soul and a calm, grounded tone. Warm wood, soft light, and natural textures come together to create a space that opens up to the surrounding garden. Seating up to 76 guests and 24 outdoors guests, every corner of Pison N.2 is warm, inviting you to slow down, sit a little longer, and enjoy the moment.

The venue presents a more intimate take on the Pison experience—bridging daytime coffee culture with early-evening social gatherings in a refined yet approachable garden atmosphere. An expansive, all-day menu features everything from sweet and savoury pastries, to soups, salads, comfort food mains and delectable desserts. Of course, Pison was born as a coffee destination and the brand’s popular coffee offerings remain a major draw for this new space.

Open from 11am to 11pm.

@pison.bali

JANUARY UPDATE

New restaurants in Bali that opened in January 2026

Seta Coffee Library

Micro-roastery and café in Ubud

This charming coffee-focused destination brings beans and books together in Bali’s cultural capital. Seta Coffee Library welcomes drinkers and readers into a homey café setting, situated on Jl. Raya Pengosken, central Ubud.

Seta Coffee comes as a collaboration between Indonesian architect, Jafni Zul Fahmi, and Australian coffee maestro, Aidan Broderick. Their first project was Seta Coffee Studio – which opened in January 2025 – an intimate café in Sanur, small but full of character. This was designed as destination for coffee connoisseurs, serving beans only available in store, roasting tiny batches of Bali-grown coffee that promise unique flavours and top quality. This was complemented by the venue’s rustic design, a space envisioned by co-founder Jafni Zul Fahmi, as ‘an artistic gift to the neighbourhood,’ with a blend of Japanese and Indonesian styles.

Now the brand opens its doors in Ubud, with a new vision, one inspired by the co-founders stumbling upon a large collection of rare books. Thus, the idea to create Seta Coffee Library was born. In this new space, Jafni Zul Fahmi expands upon this library concept, creating a cosy setting designed not only as a new home for this treasured literary collection, but also as a destination for reading and slow living.

Complementing the space are of course the coffee offerings which celebrate purity, freshness, and the natural character of Indonesian coffee – roasted and brewed with patience and perfection, and made to enjoy in the same way.

A café menu serving light bites and counter of cakes and goodies tempts those who wish to graze as they enjoy the space peacefully, with art displays and a library of books to explore when they aren’t sipping or snacking. The café’s Indonesian-focused offerings, from design to drinks, makes it at home in the heart of Ubud.



Open from 7am to 10pm.

@setacoffee | setacoffee.id