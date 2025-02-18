The island’s world-class food and beverage scene continues to grow and innovate, adding to the already fantastic variety of venues in which to eat, drink and enjoy. Brand new venues – be it a late-night speakeasy, the latest fine-dining destination or a comfy new café – are still popping up across Bali and herewith we bring you some of the most notable new kids in town. So, if you’re looking for the best new restaurants in Bali in 2025, or the most intriguing new bar don’t look any further.

Browse new restaurants in Bali by month:

JANUARY • FEBRUARY •

JANUARY UPDATE

New venues in Bali that opened in January 2025

Shichirin Seminyak

New restaurant in Seminyak

With popular branches established in Ubud and Canggu, the Shichirin Japanese Restaurant brand opens in Seminyak, bringing a lively teppanyaki experience to the area, as well as their signature take on a wide range of authentic Japanese delicacies.

Shicirin Seminyak follows in the footsteps of its predecessors with its design-forward approach to interiors. Light wood furnishings and clean lines define the restaurant atmosphere, presenting a contemporary take on Japanese style. The most eye-catching feature in the restaurant is a striking moon sculpture that backdrops the teppanyaki grill, an homage to the Japanese tradition of moon watching, known as tsukimi. The tradition celebrates meaningful moments and an appreciation of life’s more serene moments, which the restaurant aims to instill into their guest experience.

The contemporary twist continues into menu as Shichirin Seminyak serves an eclectic selection of their own signature take on Japanese cuisine. As mentioned, teppanyaki is a celebrated offering at Shicirin, where their skilled chefs prepare dishes a la minute in front of diners, promising an entertaining and interactive experience. Teppan favourites include the ‘Salmon Teriyaki’, served with a medley of mushrooms and katsu dashi, to the rich ‘Black Cod’. Diners will find a selection of specialty meats from Black Angus Rib Eye (MB5+) to “Gyu katsu” Cubed Wagyu beef tenderloin.

Beyond the grill, the restaurant presents a wide selection of dishes, from more fusion innovations, like their ‘Salmon Taco’ or ‘Scallop Buttermilk’ starters, a long list of their own sushi roll and nigiri creations and indulgent sashimi platters. Vegetarian specialties are also available.

A must-mention is Shichirin’s beverage menu, featuring a curated selection of cocktails and mocktails made to perfectly complement Japanese flavours, as well as Japanese teas, including hojicha, genmaicha, matcha and more. You’ll also find premium sakes, shochu, Japanese whiskies, gins and liqueurs, on top of a selection of wines available by glass and bottle.

Open Monday to Sunday, 7 AM to 10 PM.

+62 812 3733 9353 | @shichirinbali | shichirinbali.com/seminyak

Santè by RÜSTERS

New restaurant in Ubud

Having built itself up into a standalone destination on the outskirts of Ubud, sprawling beside farmland and rice fields, RÜSTERS has grown into a curated compound celebrating artisanship, showcased through food, design and experience. The latest addition is Santé, a sultry evening venue dedicated to the art of wining and dining.

Open from 6pm, warm lighting glows in the intimate venue as night falls on the surrounding Ubud jungle, seen from the restaurant’s open-air terrace. A designer bar and alluring wine cellar embellish the length of the contemporary-styled wooden ‘joglo’, giving the al-fresco dining room a natural-yet-sophisticated atmosphere.

When it comes to wining and dining, Santé’s is steered by two culinary forces: Sommelier I Made Suarna and Chef Nicolai Stage. Recently awarded Best Sommelier in Bali 2024 by the Official Indonesia Sommelier Association (ISA), I Made Suarna curates the drinks list and wine cellar at Santé with expertise. Suarna, and indeed Santé, pride themselves in the impressive wine list, boasting 60 varieties from 15 regions, including some truly rare selections like the 1982 Château Figeac Premier Grand Cru Classé. However, Suarna is also a master in mixology and showcasing a vibrant list of signature cocktails, like the ‘Tamarind Old Fashioned’ or ‘Bali Homey’, which uses vodka infused with kaffir lime leaf.

Meanwhile, Chef Nicolai Stage presents a no-nonsense menu of European classics, delivering satisfyingly bold flavours that strike the perfect balance between hearty and refined. The ‘Coq au Vin’, ‘Ratatouille’, ‘Onion Soup’ and ‘Steak Frites’ are some of the more rustic comforts on the menu. But the Danish chef veers into exciting Asian-inspired directions as well, as found in the ‘Crispy Duck’ served with bao buns and umami-rich katsuobushi; or the ‘Wagyu Wontons’, with the palate savouring chorizo oil, garlic yoghurt and toasted pine nuts. More classics are found in the desserts, from ‘Baba au Rhum’ to the French-favourite ‘Crêpe Suzette’. To experience the full force of Suarana and Stage, opt for the Tasting Menu with wine pairing.

Much like the other venues in the RÜSTERS compound – artisanal bakery, ceramic studio, tea house, to name a few– Santé is dedicated to a craft, in this case that of culinary artistry. With a philosophy rooted in refining the details, be it in the wine cellar or the kitchen, discerning guests can expect a memorable dining experience.

Santé is open from 6pm to 10pm, Monday to Saturday.

+62 811 2899 9948 | @santebyrusters | santebali.com

SETA Coffee Studio

New cafe in Sanur

A true micro-roastery, this intimate café in Sanur may be small but it is full of character. For those who consider themselves coffee connoisseurs, this a destination for you, as SETA Coffee Studio serves beans only available in store, roasting tiny batches of Bali-grown coffee that promise unique flavours and top quality.

Even if you’re not in the ‘bean scene’, SETA’s rustic design and feel makes it worth a visit –a space envisioned by co-founder Jafni Zul Fahmi, a leading architect in Bali, the café is an artistic gift to the neighbourhood he calls home. With a blend of Japanese and Indonesian styles, the façade is a mosaic of wood, red brick and bamboo thatch, a material theme that continues inside. Colour comes from the vinyl albums on display, as a beautiful record player churns out old school soul, jazz and rock’n’roll; and a curated selection of vintage coffee table books are available to browse.

When it comes to roasting and brewing, co-founder Aidan Broderick lends his expertise in Indonesian specialty coffee, having been in the field since 2013. SETA’s coffee machine, a replica “Faema E-61 Legend” (“Designed in 1961!” Aidan reminds) is a testament to his immersion in the industry, with its levers and reliance on requiring really skilled baristas to operate. But boy, it promises a beautiful brew. A tempting display of homemade cakes, as well as other light food options, complement the coffees. Small, intimate and artisanal, drop in for a cool vibe and a really tasty cup.

Open 7am to 7pm, Monday to Sunday.

@setacoffee.studio

French Kiss

New restaurant in Ubud

Ubud’s culinary scene gets a touch the French savoir-faire with the opening of French Kiss, a French Culinary Bar located amidst the charm of Ubud’s Monkey Forest area. Beyond just a restaurant, French Kiss is an ode to the artistry of French gastronomy with an innovative contemporary twist.

Spearheaded by the talented Chef Stephane Simond, patrons can expect a medley of classic French culinary techniques with the vibrant spirit of Balinese culture, creating a symphony of flavours prepared using high quality ingredients. The venue elegantly marries French sophistication with the warmth of Balinese charm.

Savour the curated selection of tantalising signature dishes including Nduja Salami & Comté Cheese Fried Beignet with fresh oregano and lemon zest, Foie Gras de Canard Pôélé Belle-Hélène with poire Pino de Bali and bitter chocolate, Wild-Caught Fish “Quenelle Sauce Nantua” featuring Toba Lake crayfish, Braised Wagyu Beef Brisket “Rossini” with duck foie gras and black truffle sauce, and Le French Kiss with Amarena cherry Fabbri and Valrhona chocolate crème.

Additionally, French Kiss offers a library of signature drinks to complement the exquisite food, such as Notre Dame – a refreshing blend of vodka essences, orange liquor, passion fruit, lemon, and basil, offering a vibrant citrus twist with herbal undertones, Citrus Croisette – Gin meets Passoa, green apple cordial, mixed citrus, orange bitter, and rosemary in this delightful medley of zest and freshness, French Kiss – vodka essences, peach liquor, lavender, citrus, and aromatic bitter come together in a fragrant, subtly sweet cocktail, and so much more.

French Kiss is open Tuesday to Sunday, from 5 PM to 11.30 PM.

+62 821 4558 8917 | @frenchkissbali | frenchkissubud.com