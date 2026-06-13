A new dining destination has arrived with the opening of MYKAZA, the signature restaurant of The Arc House Canggu. Blending Japanese culinary craftsmanship with Bali’s cultural identity in a way that feels uniquely homelike, MYKAZA offers a dining experience distinctly rooted in its surroundings.

Originally conceived as a modern Japanese izakaya, the concept evolved after Gerardo Barrientos immersed himself in Bali’s culture, food traditions, and community. As the F&B Director of Portier Hotels, the investor, developer, and operator behind The Arc House, he saw an opportunity to create something that celebrated local identity rather than simply importing a dining concept. The result is a restaurant where Japanese techniques provide the framework while Balinese flavours shape the soul.

The restaurant’s name reflects this spirit of hospitality. Inspired by the Japanese name Mikasa and the familiar phrase “Mi Casa es tu Casa,” MYKAZA was designed as a welcoming gathering place where guests can feel at home, whether dropping in for lunch, sunset drinks, or an evening meal with friends.

The menu explores the intersection of two culinary cultures, combining Japanese precision with Bali’s ingredients. Local seafood, traditional spices, sambals, jamu, coffee, and tea are woven throughout the offerings. Creations include Babi Guling Dry Ramen, Katsu Bali Curry, Hamachi Miso Matah, and Matcha-Miso Dadar Gulung; the beverage programme incorporates ingredients such as arak and jamu alongside Japanese influences.

Collaboration plays a central role in shaping the restaurant’s identity. Working alongside Head Chef Andy, Head Mixologist Agus, and the wider culinary team, contributions are encouraged across the board. Local Balinese team members have been particularly influential in defining and evolving the restaurant’s flavour profile and authenticity.

Beyond the food, MYKAZA embraces the easygoing spirit of Canggu. Guests can enjoy the restaurant alongside The Arc House’s rooftop pool and sunset views, creating a social, approachable and unpretentious atmosphere. Quality dining remains at the forefront, but the experience welcomes residents, expats, and travellers alike to relax.

“MYKAZA is all about creating an intentional space where culinary technique lets local culture shine, bringing people together over great food, poolside drinks, and genuine connection,” says Gerardo Barrientos. “I hope we’re remembered for showing that a business can grow internationally, thrive through genuine teamwork, and be grounded in deep respect for every local culture it serves. It’s about creating authentic, mindful communities.”

Looking ahead, MYKAZA aims to become an active part of Canggu’s community through a calendar of events that includes Sunday brunches, sake tastings, whisky and cigar evenings, and future poolside gatherings. More than simply a restaurant, MYKAZA seeks to foster connections through food, culture, and hospitality.

MYKAZA Bali

Level 2, The Arc House Canggu

Jl. Raya, Batu Bolong, No. 21B

+62 8133684749

bookings@mykazarestaurant.com

mykazarestaurant.com

@mykazabali