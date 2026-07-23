Bali Dessert Week Brings Indonesian Flavours to the Art of Pâtisserie at Roso Restaurant

Throughout July, Bali Beach Hotel, The Heritage Collection invites guests to discover a refined take on Indonesian flavours with Bali Dessert Week: Pâtisserie Artistry, available from 3 to 31 July 2026 at Roso Restaurant.

Bali Dessert Week’slimited-time degustation menu showcases six handcrafted sweet and savoury creations by Executive Pastry Chef Komang Gede Juniartha and Pastry Chef Louis Tanuhadi (Indomilk FnB Solutions), blending classic French pastry techniques with ingredients and flavours inspired by the Indonesian archipelago.

Chef Komang Gede Juniartha Chef Louis Tanuhadi

Drawing from his Balinese roots, Chef Komang presents desserts that celebrate the island’s diverse culinary heritage. Highlights include the Bebek Betutu Brioche, where Gianyar’s iconic slow-cooked duck is wrapped in a buttery brioche alongside cassava leaves; Jembrana Bedugul, pairing rich Jembrana chocolate with Bedugul vanilla, strawberry fluid gel and chocolate craquelin choux; and Semaga Kintamani, a bright citrus dessert featuring caramelised tangerine curd, yuzu gel and crisp meringue, inspired by Kintamani’s renowned citrus-growing region.

Complementing these locally inspired creations, Chef Louis contributes three contemporary pastries: a nutrient-rich Moringa Gluten-Free Financier, a vibrant Lemon Raspberry Madeline, and the savoury Quiche Soto Ayam, a creative interpretation of Indonesia’s beloved chicken soup in delicate quiche form. Crafted using premium Australian butter, each course is designed to balance tradition with modern pâtisserie craftsmanship.

Priced at IDR 250,000++ per person, the experience includes all six creations paired with a choice of coffee or tea. Served within the elegant setting of Roso Restaurant, known for its contemporary interpretation of Nusantara cuisine, Bali Dessert Week offers a distinctive culinary journey for hotel guests and visitors alike, celebrating Indonesia’s rich flavours through the artistry of pastry.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3831 3080 or email fbreservation.themeru@meruhotels.com

Bali Beach Hotel, The Heritage Collection

Jl. Hang Tuah, Sanur Kaja, Denpasar

+62 811 3831 3080

@balibeachsanur | @rososanur

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