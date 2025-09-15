Step into a world of taste and tradition at Roso Restaurant, nestled within the iconic Bali Beach Hotel, The Heritage Collection. Here, every dish is a window to Indonesia’s vast culinary landscape, taking diners on a voyage across the archipelago’s finest cuisine – from the misty highlands of Sumatra to the sunlit shores of Bali.

“Roso”, meaning “flavour” or “feeling” in Javanese, is more than just a dining destination – it’s an homage to Indonesia’s culinary heritage. Inspired by the vision of Indonesia’s first president, Ir. Soekarnoa, who championed cultural preservation while fostering unity, Roso celebrates the nation’s rich tapestry of flavours, craftsmanship, and cultural pride, presenting dishes that honour heritage while embracing modern refinement.

The setting strikes a harmonious balance between tradition and contemporary elegance, offering indoor and outdoor seating that promise a sensory delight. Inside, textured details and artisanal touches echo the artistry of Indonesia’s diverse cultures, providing luxurious comfort. Outside, guests dine amidst lush greenery and swaying palm trees, caressed by the gentle ocean breeze.

The culinary journey begins with house-made Rengginang – satisfyingly crisp rice bubble crackers with garlic and lime leaf – served alongside an assortment of Nusantara sambals, including sambal matah, sambal bawang, sambal terasi, sambal korek, and sambal kacang, among others.

Among the appetisers, the Serombotan Klungkung – steamed local vegetables layered with peanut sauce, chilli coconut, and kaffir lime – bursts with colour and flavour, accompanied by taro chips. Another highlight is the Brengkes Ikan – banana-leaf-wrapped Chilean seabass infused with chilli, lemon basil, and shallot – aromatic in every bite.

Before moving to the mains, explore the soup selection and indulge in the comforting warmth of the Soto Ayam Betawi – a fragrant coconut-ginger broth brimming with chicken ballotine, potatoes, celery, and tomatoes – paired with emping crackers. From the charcoal grill, indulge in an array of satay delights from different regions. The Sate Klopo Surabaya offers tender chicken satay perfectly infused with smoky flavour, topped with peanuts, shallots, and chilli.

The main courses are nothing short of showstoppers, showcasing a diverse selection of hearty dishes. The Bebek Goreng Bumbu delivers golden-crisp duck infused with coconut, candlenut, and turmeric, served with steamed vegetables and sambal. Meanwhile, the Ayam Betutu – Bali’s slow-cooked whole spring chicken – is a staple dish from the island, prepared with sweet leaves and sambal. Meanwhile, seafood lovers will enjoy the Rahang Tuna Asap, a Manado delicacy of smoke-grilled bone-in tuna jaw with chilli, tomatoes, kaffir lime, and coconut oil.

End your exquisite meal on a sweet note with its innovative takes on Indonesian desserts. The Deconstructed Es Podeng is a playful reimagining of the classic street dessert, featuring coconut gelato, microwave sponge cake, black sticky rice pudding, sago pearls, avocado, and jackfruit, topped with peanuts, chocolate sprinkles, and chocolate condensed milk.

Roso’s beverage menu showcases a variety of heritage-inspired refreshments. These range from traditional jamu herbal concoctions, such as Kunyit Asam and Beras Kencur, to Balinese-inspired cocktails like the rum-based Pletok and vodka-based Rempah, as well as inventive twists on classics such as the Arak Negroni and Chamomile G&T.

Every Friday from 6 PM to 9 PM, the restaurant’s Rasa Nusa culinary programme pays homage to Indonesia’s rich culinary legacy, offering an unlimited tasting journey showcasing 22 signature dishes from across the archipelago. The weekly Rasa Nusa dining offer is priced at IDR 500,000++ per person. Additionally, Roso also offers specials of the month, a rotating monthly menu that highlights the different regions of Indonesia.

A celebration of Indonesia’s soul, from its flavours, stories, and people, Roso Restaurant embodies the famous Indonesian saying “from Sabang to Merauke”. Roso Restaurant is an invitation to immerse yourself in the archipelago’s diverse culinary traditions and cultural heritage.

Roso Restaurant is open daily for breakfast (6.30 AM – 10.30 AM), lunch (12 PM – 3 PM), and dinner (6 PM – 11 PM).

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3831 3080 or follow @rososanur on Instagram.

+62 811 3831 3080

@rososanur

balibeachsanur.com