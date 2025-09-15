Nestled within Bali’s upscale ITDC complex lies a serene hideaway where tropical allure, Balinese heritage, and five-star hospitality converge in harmony – Merusaka Nusa Dua. With its idyllic beachfront location along the sun-kissed shores of Mengiat Beach, the resort offers guests a leisurely escape in paradise.

At Merusaka Nusa Dua, languid days unfold amidst tranquil surroundings. Just steps from each guest room, swaying palm trees and lush tropical gardens frame sweeping views of the pearly-white and crystal-clear waters of the Indian Ocean. From the moment you arrive, the seamless blend of cultural richness and modern design sets the tone for an unforgettable stay.

The resort features 455 rooms, suites, and villas, each thoughtfully designed with spacious layouts and scenic views. From elegantly appointed deluxe rooms to stylish ocean-view suites and expansive private-pool villas that connect to the river pool, there’s an option for every kind of traveller. Warm wooden accents, intricate local textiles, and contemporary amenities create inviting sanctuaries for couples, families, and groups alike.

The Deluxe category offers six options, including the Deluxe Room, Deluxe Plus Garden or Ocean View, Deluxe Family Room with Garden View or Pool Access, and the Deluxe Pool Access. The Suites present refined choices such as the One-Bedroom Garden or Ocean View Suite, and the Two-Bedroom Suite.

For elevated indulgence, the Villas provide ample living spaces, modern facilities, and dedicated service. The 157 sqm One-Bedroom Villa is perfect for couples, while the 300 sqm Two-Bedroom Villa accommodates up to four guests – ideal for families or small groups. Each villa features king-sized beds, bathrooms with a bathtub and rain shower, a private dining room, an outdoor deck, and a swimming pool with sun loungers. Guests can also enjoy 24-hour butler service and amenities such as a Harman/Kardon wireless speaker, LED TV with international channels, coffee machine, and tea-making facilities.

A beachfront haven of relaxation, the resort invites guests to unwind under the tropical sun. Inspired by traditional Balinese rice terraces, Merusaka Nusa Dua’s iconic three-tiered swimming pool offers panoramic views of the manicured lawn and ocean vista. Children can splash freely in the adjacent kids’ pool, while those craving more fun can head to the Paradise Beach Club, where a large pool with a dive board is paired with refreshing drinks and mesmerising sea views.

Wellness seekers can retreat to THE SPA by Merusaka, a sanctuary inspired by the Seven Balinese Goddesses. The spa oasis offers treatments that blend ancient Balinese wisdom with modern techniques, offering holistic therapies that restore balance to mind, body, and spirit. While parents indulge in much-needed pampering, children can embark on their own adventures at TAMAYA Kids Land. Designed for ages 5 to 12, the kids’ club offers both indoor and outdoor activities led by professionally trained staff – from a wide selection of games to engaging interactive activities – ensuring that parents can rest easy knowing their little ones are in good hands.

Dining at the resort is a journey in itself. The all-day Gading Restaurant serves an international menu from breakfast to dinner, while Homaya Restaurant showcases authentic Indonesian flavours with market-fresh ingredients. For light bites, guests can head to Ja’Jan Bistro below the main lobby, or savour wood-fired pizzas, sizzling BBQ, and local specialties at Ja’Jan by the Sea. Sweet indulgences await at the CakeShop by Merusaka, while the Bar Lounge is the perfect spot for ocean-view cocktails in a laidback atmosphere.

Whether you’re seeking a romantic escape or a family holiday, Merusaka Nusa Dua offers the complete resort experience – with its beachfront charm, world-class amenities, and heartfelt Balinese hospitality, it’s a destination you’ll long remember.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 361 200 2900 or email [email protected]

Merusaka Nusa Dua

Kawasan Wisata Nusa Dua Lot S-3, Benoa

+62 361 200 2900

[email protected]

merusaka.com