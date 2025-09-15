Tucked away in Bali’s central foothills, far from the island’s bustle, lies a serene retreat that transports you into the heart of nature. Gracefully perched above the Ayung River, Alila Ubud invites you to fully immerse yourself in the magical charm and tranquillity of Ubud.

As you follow the winding path lined with lush rice fields and swaying palm and banana trees, the vista opens to reveal Alila Ubud. Nestled in the traditional village of Payangan, just five kilometres from central Ubud, the resort was thoughtfully designed to resemble a Balinese hillside village. Driving from the entrance gate down the curving path, past the villas and the dense greenery, you’ll be greeted by a majestic banyan tree at the lobby – a symbolic welcome to this secluded haven.

Home to 56 rooms and 18 villas, each accommodation offers uninterrupted views of the jungle and river. Whether it’s a garden terrace, private balcony, or spacious deck overlooking the valley, every space is crafted to connect you with the natural surroundings.

For this Room Raider, we spotlight the Terrace Tree Villa – a charming one-bedroom sanctuary perched on wooden stilts above a jungle ravine. The unique 90 sqm villa is designed like a treehouse floating high above the valley. Step inside to discover a spacious, high-ceiling bedroom with a super king-sized bed and a comfortable sofa across from it, perfect for lounging or even sleeping.

The bedroom’s sliding doors open up onto a wooden deck terrace complete with cosy chairs and a sofa. From misty mornings to leisurely afternoons, the outdoor deck is the perfect place to unwind, take in the lush jungle views, and breathe in the crisp, fresh air. Inside, the bathroom features a double vanity, a separate toilet, a semi-open rain shower, and an outdoor bathtub. Additional amenities include complimentary Wi-Fi, an espresso-maker, a minibar, an in-room safe, air conditioning, a 40-inch LCD TV, and access to a 24-hour gym, Alila Living, and room service.

The resort’s most iconic highlight is the 25-metre infinity pool, seemingly suspended above the treetops. Float through misty mornings as you gaze out over the lush valley, or take a refreshing dip as the afternoon sun sets the landscape aglow.

Dining at Alila Ubud is an experience in itself, with two standout venues: Plantation Restaurant and Cabana Lounge. Plantation Restaurant offers all-day dining with authentic Balinese dishes and farm-to-table Western tasting menus, inspired by seasonal ingredients sourced locally or grown in the resort’s organic garden. This open-air dining space features a central bar, towering coconut pillars, and a traditional alang-alang thatched roof, with its expansive courtyard overlooking the infinity pool below.

Adjacent to the pool, Cabana Lounge is a social space for daytime relaxation that transforms into a sophisticated eatery come evening. Enclosed by the warm glow of ambient lighting and framed by towering Karangasem terracotta brick walls, it serves Western light bites, craft cocktails, and cold-pressed juices. This is also where guests enjoy the daily complimentary afternoon tea. Both venues host special themed dinners and live entertainment on select evenings.

For those seeking rejuvenation, Spa Alila is a sanctuary of wellness that invites guests to embark on a transformative journey where the healing power of nature blends with modern expressions of ancient therapies. Treatments use fresh, natural ingredients inspired by time-honoured traditions, restoring balance to body, mind, and spirit.

For the culture-curious, Alila Ubud offers immersive local experiences curated by its dedicated Leisure Concierge. From art and culinary explorations to traditional dance and village walks, each experience offers a meaningful connection to Bali’s rich cultural heritage.

Alila Ubud is more than a resort – it’s an invitation to slow down, reconnect with nature, and rediscover a sense of place. With thoughtful design, bespoke services, and an atmosphere of timeless elegance, this peaceful sanctuary offers a truly immersive Balinese escape.

For more infromation or reservations, please contact +62 812 3843 242 or email [email protected]

Alila Ubud

Desa Melinggih Kelod, Ubud

+62 812 3843 242

[email protected]

alilahotels.com/ubud