Conrad Bali Launches Immersive Signature 1/3/5 Experiences

In a bold reimagining of experiential luxury, Conrad Bali has launched Conrad 1/3/5, a signature programme crafted to transform how guests engage with the island’s rich cultural tapestry, natural beauty, and spiritual heritage.

As part of a global implementation by Conrad Hotels & Resorts, this new initiative encourages discerning travellers to explore Bali through immersive itineraries tailored to their own pace – from one, three, or five hours. Inspired by the pioneering spirit of Hilton founder Barron Hilton, Conrad 1/3/5 reflects a new era of travel, where depth, authenticity, and personalisation take precedence over standard sightseeing.

The new programme presents guests with a seamless and hassle-free way to explore the soul of a destination, where each itinerary is curated by the resort’s expert concierge team and designed to resonate with guests’ personal rhythm, interests, and curiosity. The signature Conrad Bali 1/3/5 experiences comprise 1-Hour Escapes, 3-Hour Immersions, and 5-Hour Journeys.

One of the experiences from the 1-Hour Escape include Sway Sleep Journey – a cocooning ritual in aerial hammocks, enhanced with weighted blankets and heated eye pillows, designed to evoke the sensation of floating on a cloud to transport guests into a state of deep rest; while the 3-Hour Immersions offer the Nawa Sanga Yantra Art Therapy – a guided creative journey combining colour, sacred geometry, and intention to nurture healing, clarity, and personal insight; and the 5-Hour Journeys present Foraging & Forest Bathing – a full-day nature immersion through Bedugul’s rainforest, including travel by vintage off-road vehicle and jukung kayak, culminating in a tranquil waterfall-side lunch.

