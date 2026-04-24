In Bali’s dynamic dining scene, Jackson Lily’s by Ginger Moon brings together the best of Eastern and Western influences in a lively, contemporary bistro setting. As the sister restaurant to Ginger Moon Canteen, it carries an identity of comfort and nostalgia into an elevated dining experience.

At the helm is Dean Keddell, whose “Bali on a Plate” philosophy permeates a diverse menu spanning salads, smoky charcoal grills, wok-fired dishes, dumplings, and cafe-style favourites. Mornings begin with an extensive breakfast, complemented by superbly-brewed coffee, while the menu evolves throughout the day to showcase fresh ingredients, including seafood from Jimbaran’s daily markets.

On the ground floor, an air-conditioned dining room centres around an open kitchen, offering guests a front-row seat to the theatre of the culinary process. Upstairs, a breezy balcony framed by greenery invites diners to eat under the stars. As such, the place’s atmosphere is as compelling as the cuisine.

Since debuting in 2018, Jackson Lily’s has continually evolved, reflecting creativity and resilience. During the pandemic, the space was transformed into a rescue kitchen in collaboration with Scholars of Sustenance, providing hundreds of meals daily to those in need. Reopening in 2022, the restaurant entered a new chapter with refreshed interiors and an expanded vision.

Beyond its everyday dining appeal, the restaurant is also one of Seminyak’s most versatile venues, accommodating everything from local meetups to big celebrations. With a pledge to sustainability, community and warmth, the restaurant continues to be a favourite among locals and visitors.

Open daily from 8 AM to 10 PM, Jackson Lily’s offers a spirited and welcoming space where great food, shared moments, and the flavours of Bali come together effortlessly.

Jackson Lily’s is a member of the Bali Restaurant & Café Association (BRCA). To learn more about BRCA, follow @balirca or visit balirca.id .

Jackson Lily’s

Jalan Raya Seminyak No. 2

P: +62 (0361) 474 0121 | SMS: +62 821 3470 9170

[email protected] | [email protected]

JacksonLilys.com