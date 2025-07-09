Embark on a gastronomic odyssey across Indonesia’s rich culinary heritage as Roso Restaurant at Bali Beach Hotel, The Heritage Collection launches a new weekly dining programme: Rasa Nusa.

Launched on Friday, 23 May 2025, the new Rasa Nusa culinary programme at Roso Restaurant brings to life the story behind 22 signature dishes that honour Indonesia’s rich culinary legacy. As the world’s largest archipelago with over 17,000 islands, Indonesia is blessed with a bountiful and diverse culinary legacy. Each region boasts its distinct flavours and techniques, blending fresh herbs, earthy spices, and just the right amount of heat.

At the iconic Bali Beach Hotel, The Heritage Collection, Roso Restaurant emphasises this diversity through Rasa Nusa, their latest weekly dining affair that showcases 22 carefully curated dishes spanning the archipelago, from Sumatra to Papua, all prepared with passion and the finest local ingredients.

Available every Friday from 6 PM to 9 PM, indulge in an unlimited spread of refined Indonesian cuisine in the elegant setting of Roso Restaurant. Begin your culinary journey with Serombotan from Klungkung, Bali, a vibrant plant-based salad dressed in rich peanut sauce, before moving on to more hearty offerings such as Sate Kambing, charcoal-grilled lamb skewers glazed in Madura’s signature peanut sauce; Gulai Kambing, a slow-braised Minangkabau-style lamb shoulder curry; and Woku Ikan Nila, tilapia cooked in Manado’s fragrant spice blend of lemongrass, turmeric, and basil. Conclude your meal with a touch of sweetness with a traditional dessert of banana, palm sugar crèmeux, and coconut in Pisang Rai, served on one plate.

Available every Friday, Rasa Nusa is priced at IDR 400,000++ per person.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3831 3080 or follow their Instagram at @rososanur

Bali Beach Hotel, The Heritage Collection

Jl. Hang Tuah, Sanur Kaja

+62 811 3831 3080

@rososanur

balibeachsanur.com